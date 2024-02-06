Ross-60 years

Robert "Bob" and Rosemary Ross of Chaffee, Missouri, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with family Dec. 22 at Gosche Store in Oran, Missouri. Bob and Rosemary were married Jan. 9, 1960, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Chaffee. The couple has four children, Ted (Julie) Ross, Daryl (Norma) Ross, Pam (Steve) Fleckenstein and Teresa (Tom) Leible. They also have six grandchildren, Ryan and Elizabeth Ross, Katy and Eva Fleckenstein and Olivia and Owen Leible...