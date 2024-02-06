All sections
RecordsJanuary 18, 2020

Ross-60 years

Robert "Bob" and Rosemary Ross of Chaffee, Missouri, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with family Dec. 22 at Gosche Store in Oran, Missouri. Bob and Rosemary were married Jan. 9, 1960, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Chaffee. The couple has four children, Ted (Julie) Ross, Daryl (Norma) Ross, Pam (Steve) Fleckenstein and Teresa (Tom) Leible. They also have six grandchildren, Ryan and Elizabeth Ross, Katy and Eva Fleckenstein and Olivia and Owen Leible

Mr. and Mrs. Robert Ross
Mr. and Mrs. Robert Ross

Robert "Bob" and Rosemary Ross of Chaffee, Missouri, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with family Dec. 22 at Gosche Store in Oran, Missouri.

Bob and Rosemary were married Jan. 9, 1960, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Chaffee.

The couple has four children, Ted (Julie) Ross, Daryl (Norma) Ross, Pam (Steve) Fleckenstein and Teresa (Tom) Leible. They also have six grandchildren, Ryan and Elizabeth Ross, Katy and Eva Fleckenstein and Olivia and Owen Leible.

Anniversaries

