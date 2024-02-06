SB U.S. 61 in Cape County reduced for pavement work

Southbound U.S. 61 (South Kingshighway) in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction from Brittany Drive in Jackson to Kurre Lane in Cape Girardeau as construction crews make pavement repairs. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the work will take place daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Wednesday, Oct. 16, through Friday, Oct. 18.

Nighttime pavement repairs will reduce NB U.S. 61 in Cape Girardeau

Overnight pavement repairs by construction crews will reduce northbound U.S. 61 (South Kingshighway) in Cape Girardeau to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. The section of road effected is from Cape Rock Drive to Good Hope Street in Cape Girardeau. The work is scheduled for 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, through Tuesday, Oct. 22, the release said.

Route K in Cape County reduced for overnight pavement repairs