RecordsOctober 11, 2024

Road work: SB US 61 in Cape County reduced for pavement work; nighttime repairs will reduce NB US 61 in Cape

Expect delays on SB U.S. 61 in Cape County as lanes are reduced for pavement repairs from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 16 to 18. Use caution and plan for possible detours.

story image illustation

SB U.S. 61 in Cape County reduced for pavement work

Southbound U.S. 61 (South Kingshighway) in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction from Brittany Drive in Jackson to Kurre Lane in Cape Girardeau as construction crews make pavement repairs. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the work will take place daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Wednesday, Oct. 16, through Friday, Oct. 18.

Nighttime pavement repairs will reduce NB U.S. 61 in Cape Girardeau

Overnight pavement repairs by construction crews will reduce northbound U.S. 61 (South Kingshighway) in Cape Girardeau to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. The section of road effected is from Cape Rock Drive to Good Hope Street in Cape Girardeau. The work is scheduled for 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, through Tuesday, Oct. 22, the release said.

Route K in Cape County reduced for overnight pavement repairs

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Route K in Cape Girardeau County, from County Road 317 to U.S. 61 in Cape Girardeau, will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as construction crews perform overnight pavement repairs. A Missouri Department of Transportation news release said the work will take place from 8:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, through Friday, Nov. 8.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From the Missouri Department of Transportation

