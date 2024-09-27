Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work

WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
Westbound U.S. 62 in Scott County will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform shoulder work. According to a MoDOT news release, the section of road is from Country Road 541 to the bridge near Miner. The work will take place daily from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, through Tuesday, Oct. 8.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
— From the Missouri Department of Transportation
