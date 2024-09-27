All sections
RecordsSeptember 27, 2024
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
Expect lane reductions on SB I-55 in Scott County from Oct. 11-14 for pavement repairs. Work will occur daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. between mile markers 91 and 89. Use caution and plan for delays.
story image illustation

SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs

Southbound Interstate 55 in Scott County – between mile markers 91 and 89 near Cape Girardeau – will be reduced to one lane with an 10-foot width restriction as construction crews make pavement repairs. A Missouri Department of Transportation news release said the work will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Friday, Oct. 11, through Monday, Oct. 14.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From Missouri Department of Transportation

