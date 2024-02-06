All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
RecordsSeptember 27, 2024
Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
Route O in Scott County will be reduced to one lane with a 9-foot width restriction from Sept. 26 to Oct. 3 for bridge repairs. Motorists should expect delays and use caution in the work zones.
story image illustation

Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work

Route O in Scott County, between U.S. 62 and County Road 532, will be reduced to one lane with a 9-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make bridge repairs. A MoDOT news release said the work will take place daily from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, through Thursday, Oct. 3.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From Missouri Department of Transportation

Advertisement
Related
RecordsSep. 27
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
RecordsSep. 27
Police report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Fire report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repa...
Related
Fire report 9-27-24
RecordsSep. 26
Fire report 9-27-24
Police report 9-27-24
RecordsSep. 26
Police report 9-27-24
Police report 9-26-24
RecordsSep. 25
Police report 9-26-24
Fire report 9-26-24
RecordsSep. 25
Fire report 9-26-24
Fire report 9-25-24
RecordsSep. 24
Fire report 9-25-24
Out of the past: Sept. 25
RecordsSep. 24
Out of the past: Sept. 25
Police report 9-25-24
RecordsSep. 24
Police report 9-25-24
Police report 9-24-24
RecordsSep. 24
Police report 9-24-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy