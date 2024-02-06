Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work

Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
Route O in Scott County, between U.S. 62 and County Road 532, will be reduced to one lane with a 9-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make bridge repairs. A MoDOT news release said the work will take place daily from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, through Thursday, Oct. 3.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
— From Missouri Department of Transportation
