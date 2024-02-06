All sections
September 27, 2024

Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work

Route O in Scott County will be reduced to one lane with a 9-foot width restriction from Sept. 26 to Oct. 3 for bridge repairs. Motorists should expect delays and use caution in the work zones.

story image illustation

Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work

Route O in Scott County, between U.S. 62 and County Road 532, will be reduced to one lane with a 9-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make bridge repairs. A MoDOT news release said the work will take place daily from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, through Thursday, Oct. 3.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From Missouri Department of Transportation

