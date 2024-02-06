All sections
October 3, 2024
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge maintenance
Route AA in Scott County will be closed for bridge maintenance on Oct. 23 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Motorists should expect detours and exercise caution. For details, visit MoDOT’s website or call (888) 275-6636.
story image illustation

Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge maintenance

Route AA in Scott County, from County Line Road to Lynual Street near Miner, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From the Missouri Department of Transportation

