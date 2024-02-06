Retherford-60 years

Charles and Gladys Retherford of Cape Girardeau will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday.
Retherford and the former Gladys Muller were married July 28, 1962, in Cape Girardeau by the Rev. Cummings.
The couple has four children, Tammy Lutes of Cape Girardeau, Connie Keller of Jackson, Paula Simms of Cape Girardeau and Shawn Retherford of Cape Girardeau. The couple also has nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.