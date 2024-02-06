Retherford-60 years

Retherford and the former Gladys Muller were married July 28, 1962, in Cape Girardeau by the Rev. Cummings.

The couple has four children, Tammy Lutes of Cape Girardeau, Connie Keller of Jackson, Paula Simms of Cape Girardeau and Shawn Retherford of Cape Girardeau. The couple also has nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.