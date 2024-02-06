All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
RecordsJuly 23, 2022

Retherford-60 years

Charles and Gladys Retherford of Cape Girardeau will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday. Retherford and the former Gladys Muller were married July 28, 1962, in Cape Girardeau by the Rev. Cummings. The couple has four children, Tammy Lutes of Cape Girardeau, Connie Keller of Jackson, Paula Simms of Cape Girardeau and Shawn Retherford of Cape Girardeau. The couple also has nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren...

Mr. and Mrs. Charles Retherford
Mr. and Mrs. Charles Retherford

Charles and Gladys Retherford of Cape Girardeau will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Retherford and the former Gladys Muller were married July 28, 1962, in Cape Girardeau by the Rev. Cummings.

The couple has four children, Tammy Lutes of Cape Girardeau, Connie Keller of Jackson, Paula Simms of Cape Girardeau and Shawn Retherford of Cape Girardeau. The couple also has nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Story Tags
Anniversaries

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Police report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Fire report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Fire report 11-15-24
Police report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Police report 11-15-24
Fire report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Fire report 11-14-24
Police report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Police report 11-14-24
Fire report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Fire report 11-9-24
Police report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Police report 11-9-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy