All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
RecordsSeptember 26, 2020

Renner - 50 years

Michael and Brenda Renner of Cape Girardeau celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Sept. 26 with a party with family at their home. Renner and the former Brenda Fornkohl were married Sept. 25, 1970, at St. Mary Cathedral in Cape Girardeau. The Rev. Jim Seyer performed the ceremony...

Mr. and Mrs. Michael Renner
Mr. and Mrs. Michael Renner

Michael and Brenda Renner of Cape Girardeau celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Sept. 26 with a party with family at their home.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Renner and the former Brenda Fornkohl were married Sept. 25, 1970, at St. Mary Cathedral in Cape Girardeau. The Rev. Jim Seyer performed the ceremony.

The couple has two children, Tracy (Danny) Watkins and Kelly (Robert) Monroe. They also have four grandchildren, Ethan Watkins and Tommy, Lucy and Evie Monroe.

Story Tags
Anniversaries

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Police report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Fire report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Fire report 11-15-24
Police report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Police report 11-15-24
Fire report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Fire report 11-14-24
Police report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Police report 11-14-24
Fire report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Fire report 11-9-24
Police report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Police report 11-9-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy