June 25, 2022

Raines-50 years

Mr. and Mrs. Alan Raines
Mr. and Mrs. Alan Raines

Alan and Cathy Raines of Scott City celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary June 16 .

Raines and the former Cathy Lewis were married June 16, 1972.

the couple has three children, Brandon (Cara) Raines of Jackson, Brent (Ashley) Raines of Cape Girardeau and Ashley (Josh) Koehler of Jackson. They also have eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

