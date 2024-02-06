All sections
RecordsAugust 28, 2021

Pyrtle-70 years

Mr. and Mrs. George Pyrtle
Mr. and Mrs. George Pyrtle

George and Mary Pyrtle of Cape Girardeau celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary July 18. They celebrated with a fish fry hosted by their children.

Pyrtle and the former Mary Larkin of Centerville, Missouri, were married July 18, 1951, in Pocahontas, Arkansas.

They have four daughters, Kathy Elliott, Susan (Richard) Gentry, Karen (Terry) Oliver and Patti Collier. They also have seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

