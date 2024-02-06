Profilet - 40 years

Profilet and the former Debbie Bonner were married June 30, 1979, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Cairo, Illinois, by Bishop Stan Schlarman and the Rev. Al Grawe.

The couple has two children, Natalie Profilet Jones of Cape Girardeau and Tyler Profilet of Austin, Texas. They also have two grandchildren, Jackson Tyler Jones and Juliette Profilet Jones of Cape Girardeau.