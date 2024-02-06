Police report 9-28-24

Miscellaneous

• Trespassing was reported on North Henderson Avenue.

• Fraud was reported on Broadway.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Shean D. Seward, 47, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Scott County warrants for failure to appears for distribution of a controlled substance.

• D'Marion Z. Smith, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for receiving stolen property.

• Damione R. Edwards, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.

• Dale. E. Kirby, 57, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked/suspended.

• William R. Geiser, 70, of Dutchtown was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for unlawful possession of a firearm.