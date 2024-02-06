All sections
RecordsSeptember 26, 2024

Police report 9-27-24

Cape Girardeau Police responded to multiple incidents on 9/27/24, including two warrant arrests, an assault on South Ellis Street, theft on Barberry Street, trespassing on North Henderson Avenue, and fraud on Broadway.

story image illustation

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• A warrant arrest was reported on South Ellis Street.

• A warrant arrest was reported.

Assault

• Assault was reported on South Ellis Street.

Theft

• Theft was reported on Barberry Street.

Miscellaneous

• Trespassing was reported on North Henderson Avenue.

• Fraud was reported on Broadway.

