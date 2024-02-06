Police report 9-27-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
• A warrant arrest was reported on South Ellis Street.
• A warrant arrest was reported.
Assault
• Assault was reported on South Ellis Street.
Theft
• Theft was reported on Barberry Street.
Miscellaneous
• Trespassing was reported on North Henderson Avenue.
• Fraud was reported on Broadway.
