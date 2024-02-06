All sections
RecordsSeptember 25, 2024
Police report 9-26-24
Cape Girardeau Police Department addressed multiple incidents on 9-26-24, including two warrant arrests, two assaults, a robbery, theft, fraud, child abuse and a hit-and-run.
story image illustation

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls.

Arrests

• A warrant arrest was reported.

• A warrant arrest was reported.

Assaults

• Assault was reported on Sheridan Drive.

• Assault was reported.

Thefts

• Robbery was reported on William Street.

• Theft was reported on William Street.

Miscellaneous

• Fraud was reported on South Kingshighway.

• Fraud was reported on South Spring Avenue.

• Child abuse was reported on Clark Avenue.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Mount Auburn Road.

