Police report 9-26-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls.
Arrests
• A warrant arrest was reported.
• A warrant arrest was reported.
Assaults
• Assault was reported on Sheridan Drive.
• Assault was reported.
Thefts
• Robbery was reported on William Street.
• Theft was reported on William Street.
Miscellaneous
• Fraud was reported on South Kingshighway.
• Fraud was reported on South Spring Avenue.
• Child abuse was reported on Clark Avenue.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Mount Auburn Road.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.