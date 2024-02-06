All sections
September 24, 2024

Police report 9-25-24

Cape Girardeau Police responded to assaults on Sheridan Drive, a robbery and theft on William Street, and fraud on South Kingshighway. Arrests do not imply guilt.

story image illustation

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls.

Assaults

• Assault was reported on Sheridan Drive.

• Assault was reported.

Thefts

• Robbery was reported on William Street.

• Theft was reported on William Street.

Miscellaneous

• Fraud was reported on South Kingshighway.

police reports

