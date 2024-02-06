Police report 9-25-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls.
Assaults
• Assault was reported on Sheridan Drive.
• Assault was reported.
Thefts
• Robbery was reported on William Street.
• Theft was reported on William Street.
Miscellaneous
• Fraud was reported on South Kingshighway.
