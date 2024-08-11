All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
RecordsNovember 7, 2024

Police report 11-8-24

Cape Girardeau Police Department logs incidents including a warrant arrest, assault on North Lake Drive, theft on William Street, and a fraud case. Arrests are not an indication of guilt.

story image illustation

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrest

• A warrant arrest was reported.

Assault

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

• Assault was reported on North Lake Drive.

Theft

• Theft was reported on William Street.

Miscellaneous

• Fraud was reported.

Story Tags
Cape Girardeau Police Department

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Fire report 11-1-24
RecordsNov. 1
Fire report 11-1-24
Police report 11-1-24
RecordsNov. 1
Police report 11-1-24
Police report 10-31-24
RecordsOct. 31
Police report 10-31-24
Fire report 10-31-24
RecordsOct. 31
Fire report 10-31-24
Fire report 10-26-24
RecordsOct. 25
Fire report 10-26-24
Police report 10-26-24
RecordsOct. 25
Police report 10-26-24
Fire report 10-25-24
RecordsOct. 24
Fire report 10-25-24
Police report 10-25-24
RecordsOct. 24
Police report 10-25-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy