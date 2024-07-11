All sections
RecordsNovember 6, 2024

Police report 11-7-24

Cape Girardeau and Jackson police logs reveal multiple warrant arrests, thefts, and incidents of fraud. Key arrests include domestic assault and DWI charges. Numerous property damages reported.

story image illustation

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• A warrant arrest was reported.

• A warrant arrest was reported on Themis Street.

• A warrant arrest was reported on North West End Boulevard.

• A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway.

• A warrant arrest was reported.

• A warrant arrest was reported.

• A warrant arrest was reported.

Assault

• Assault was reported on South Silver Springs Road.

Thefts

• Theft was reported on William Street.

• Theft was reported on South Lorimier Street.

• Theft was reported on Themis Street.

• Theft was reported on Broadway.

• Theft was reported on Whitener Street.

• Theft was reported on North Frederick Street.

• Theft was reported on Broadway.

• Theft was reported on William Street.

• Burglary was reported on Morgan Oak Street.

• Theft was reported on Independence Street.

Miscellaneous

• Trespassing was reported on Independence Street.

• Property damage was reported.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Sprigg Street.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.

• Trespassing was reported.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Lexington Avenue.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Kingshighway.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Boxwood Drive.

• Fraud was reported.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Frederick Street.

• Weapon violation was reported on South Pacific Street.

• Fraud was reported on Good Hope Street.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Main Street.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Kingshighway.

• Fraud was reported.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Jordan Welker, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant.

• Otis Mattox, 74, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.

• Dylan Pena, 20, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault and endangering welfare of a child.

• Donna Smith, 64, of McClure, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia

• Alex Dunlap, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

DWI

• Carson McCord, 26, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to drive in single lane.

Thefts

• Theft was reported in the 3300 block of Old Cape Road.

• Theft was reported in the 1800 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Miscellaneous

• Trespassing was reported in the 1900 block of Bainbridge Road.

• Trespassing was reported in the 3000 block of Tuscany Circle.

• Property damage was reported in the area of Optimist Hill Drive and Parkview Street.

• Property damage was reported in the 2600 block of Watson Drive.

• Property damage reported in the 3100 block of Bainbridge Road.

• Fraud was reported in the 700 block of West Main Street.

• Fraud was reported in the 400 block of Alvin Street.

• Fraud was reported in the 700 block of Wedgewood Drive.

Story Tags
Cape Girardeau Police Department
jackson police Department
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

