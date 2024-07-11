Police report 11-7-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
• A warrant arrest was reported.
• A warrant arrest was reported on Themis Street.
• A warrant arrest was reported on North West End Boulevard.
• A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway.
• A warrant arrest was reported.
• A warrant arrest was reported.
• A warrant arrest was reported.
Assault
• Assault was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
Thefts
• Theft was reported on William Street.
• Theft was reported on South Lorimier Street.
• Theft was reported on Themis Street.
• Theft was reported on Broadway.
• Theft was reported on Whitener Street.
• Theft was reported on North Frederick Street.
• Theft was reported on Broadway.
• Theft was reported on William Street.
• Burglary was reported on Morgan Oak Street.
• Theft was reported on Independence Street.
Miscellaneous
• Trespassing was reported on Independence Street.
• Property damage was reported.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Sprigg Street.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
• Trespassing was reported.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Lexington Avenue.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Kingshighway.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Boxwood Drive.
• Fraud was reported.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Frederick Street.
• Weapon violation was reported on South Pacific Street.
• Fraud was reported on Good Hope Street.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Main Street.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Kingshighway.
• Fraud was reported.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
• Jordan Welker, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
• Otis Mattox, 74, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.
• Dylan Pena, 20, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault and endangering welfare of a child.
• Donna Smith, 64, of McClure, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia
• Alex Dunlap, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
DWI
• Carson McCord, 26, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to drive in single lane.
Thefts
• Theft was reported in the 3300 block of Old Cape Road.
• Theft was reported in the 1800 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Miscellaneous
• Trespassing was reported in the 1900 block of Bainbridge Road.
• Trespassing was reported in the 3000 block of Tuscany Circle.
• Property damage was reported in the area of Optimist Hill Drive and Parkview Street.
• Property damage was reported in the 2600 block of Watson Drive.
• Property damage reported in the 3100 block of Bainbridge Road.
• Fraud was reported in the 700 block of West Main Street.
• Fraud was reported in the 400 block of Alvin Street.
• Fraud was reported in the 700 block of Wedgewood Drive.
