Police report 11-7-24

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Boxwood Drive.

• Fraud was reported.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Frederick Street.

• Weapon violation was reported on South Pacific Street.

• Fraud was reported on Good Hope Street.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Main Street.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Kingshighway.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Jordan Welker, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant.

• Otis Mattox, 74, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.

• Dylan Pena, 20, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault and endangering welfare of a child.

• Donna Smith, 64, of McClure, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia

• Alex Dunlap, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

DWI

• Carson McCord, 26, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to drive in single lane.

Thefts

• Theft was reported in the 3300 block of Old Cape Road.

• Theft was reported in the 1800 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Miscellaneous

• Trespassing was reported in the 1900 block of Bainbridge Road.

• Trespassing was reported in the 3000 block of Tuscany Circle.

• Property damage was reported in the area of Optimist Hill Drive and Parkview Street.

• Property damage was reported in the 2600 block of Watson Drive.

• Property damage reported in the 3100 block of Bainbridge Road.

• Fraud was reported in the 700 block of West Main Street.

• Fraud was reported in the 400 block of Alvin Street.

• Fraud was reported in the 700 block of Wedgewood Drive.