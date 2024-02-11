Police report 11-2-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrest
• A warrant arrest was reported.
Assault
• Assault was reported on North Sprigg Street.
Thefts
• Theft was reported.
• Robbery was reported on Broadway.
• Theft was reported on West Rodney Drive.
Miscellaneous
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Shirley Drive.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
• Joshua L. Goza, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for probation violation for stealing a motor vehicle and probation violation for receiving stolen property.
• Branden G. Bonee, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.
• Meggan M. Smith, 32, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault.
• Katrina G. Luttrull, 34, of Oran was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
•Desjuan D. Huntt, 29, of McClure, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license, failure to stop at a stop sign and a Scott City warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked.
• Tony L. Harris Jr., 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for third-degree assault.
• Katie L. Johnson, 39, of Whitewater was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.
• Howard E. Thilenius, 60, of Jackson was arrested on a Perry County warrant for probation violation for driving while intoxicated.
• Timothy S. Moutell, 57, no address given, was arrested on suspicion of sex-offender physically present/loitering within 500 feet of a park.
• Bobby L. Cantrell, 37, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for second-degree domestic assault and third-degree domestic assault.
• Tyler E. Dawson, 23, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary, resisting/interfering with arrested and second-degree property damage.
• Jerry L. Curry, 59, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Pamela G. Sharp, 51, of Thebes, Illinois, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for passing bad checks.
• Monika G. Grayel, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of first-degree tampering, resisting/interfering with arrest and two New Madrid County warrants for failure to appear for first-degree burglary and failure to appear for shoplifting.
• Toby K. Blackmon, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
• Jennifer A. Benson, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
• Robert D. Maglone, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
• Kaden L. Tallman, 22, of Advance was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for failure to register a motor vehicle.
• Christina M. Rulo, 47, of Benton was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled subsance.
• Kerry L. Taylor, 56, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender.
• Joshua W. Caldwell, 38, of Sikeston was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm.
• William L. Taylor, 38, of Sikeston was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm.
• Christopher L. Reitzel, 37, of Perryville was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
• Tracy L. Brown, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for second-degree domestic assault.
• Cedric R. Rucker Jr., 21, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of failure to register a motor vehicle, operating motor vehicle on highway without a valid license and violation of order of protection.
• Nathan W. Brunk, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Stoddard County warrant for failure to appear for driving while suspended.
• William E. Stokes, 45, of St. Louis was arrested on four Scott County warrants for unlawful possession of a firearm, failure to appear for driving on right half of roadway, failure to appear for operating motor vehicle without valid license and failure to appear for no insurance.
• Marvale A. Day, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for driving while intoxicated.
• Buddy W. Shoemaker, 54, of De Soto was arrested on two Washington County warrants for probation violation for driving while revoked/suspended and probation violation for two counts of first-degree harassment and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
• Mark E. Brazel, 53, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Thomas Sanders Jr., 59, of Marks, Mississippi, was arrested on a North Dakota State Parole Office warrant for parole violation for heroin.
• Deautryus G. Curry, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for first-degree harassment.
DWIs
• Bellah K. Byassee, 19, of East Prairie was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
• Alexus C. Bonney, 25, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.