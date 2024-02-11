Police report 11-2-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrest

• A warrant arrest was reported.

Assault

• Assault was reported on North Sprigg Street.

Thefts

• Theft was reported.

• Robbery was reported on Broadway.

• Theft was reported on West Rodney Drive.

Miscellaneous

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Shirley Drive.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Silver Springs Road.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Joshua L. Goza, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for probation violation for stealing a motor vehicle and probation violation for receiving stolen property.

• Branden G. Bonee, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.

• Meggan M. Smith, 32, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault.

• Katrina G. Luttrull, 34, of Oran was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

•Desjuan D. Huntt, 29, of McClure, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license, failure to stop at a stop sign and a Scott City warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked.

• Tony L. Harris Jr., 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for third-degree assault.

• Katie L. Johnson, 39, of Whitewater was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.