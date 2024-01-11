All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
RecordsNovember 1, 2024

Police report 11-1-24

The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to incidents including a warrant arrest, an assault on North Sprigg Street, a theft and hit-and-run reports on Shirley Drive and William Street.

story image illustation

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrest

• A warrant arrest was reported.

Assault

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

• Assault was reported on North Sprigg Street.

Theft

• Theft was reported.

Miscellaneous

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Shirley Drive.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.

Story Tags
Cape Girardeau Police Department

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Fire report 10-31-24
RecordsOct. 31
Fire report 10-31-24
Fire report 10-26-24
RecordsOct. 25
Fire report 10-26-24
Police report 10-26-24
RecordsOct. 25
Police report 10-26-24
Fire report 10-25-24
RecordsOct. 24
Fire report 10-25-24
Police report 10-25-24
RecordsOct. 24
Police report 10-25-24
Fire report 10-19-24
RecordsOct. 19
Fire report 10-19-24
Fire report 10-18-24
RecordsOct. 18
Fire report 10-18-24
Police report 10-18-24
RecordsOct. 17
Police report 10-18-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy