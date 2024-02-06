Police report 10-31-24

• Theft was reported on Bloomfield Street.

Miscellaneous

• Armed criminal action was reported on William Street.

• Weapons violation was reported on Cousin Street.

• Property damage was reported.

• Trespassing was reported on North Main Street.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Kingshighway.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Henderson Avenue.

• Weapons violation was reported on Broadway.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Sprigg Street.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Street.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Gabriel Brown, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Dunklin County warrant.

• Deanna Nanney, 32, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

• Steven Prescott, 51, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

• Derick Moore, 31, of Marble Hill was arrested on a Jackson warrant.

DWI

• Clayton Olmetti, 30, of Marble Hill was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and going wrong way on one way street.

Theft

• Theft was reported in the 600 block of Parkview Street.

Miscellaneous

• Trespassing was reported in the 1100 block of Sioux Avenue.

• Property damage was reported in the area of West Independence Street.