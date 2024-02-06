Police report 10-31-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
• A warrant arrest was reported on Rush H. Limbaugh Jr. Memorial Drive.
• A warrant arrest was reported.
• A warrant arrest was reported.
• A warrant arrest was reported on South Henderson Avenue.
• A warrant arrest was reported on South Henderson Avenue.
• A warrant arrest and trespassing were reported on Bunker Hill Drive.
• A warrant arrest was reported.
• A warrant arrest was reported on Delwin Street.
• A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway.
Assaults
• Assault was reported on South Ellis Street.
• Assault was reported on Sheridan Drive.
Thefts
• Theft was reported on South Spring Avenue.
• Theft was reported on Independence Street.
• Theft was reported on William Street.
• Theft was reported.
• Armed robbery was reported on South Spring Avenue.
• Theft was reported on William Street.
• Theft was reported on Baldwin Drive.
• Theft was reported on Hopper Road.
• Theft was reported.
• Theft was reported on Bloomfield Street.
Miscellaneous
• Armed criminal action was reported on William Street.
• Weapons violation was reported on Cousin Street.
• Property damage was reported.
• Trespassing was reported on North Main Street.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Kingshighway.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Henderson Avenue.
• Weapons violation was reported on Broadway.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Sprigg Street.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Street.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
• Gabriel Brown, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Dunklin County warrant.
• Deanna Nanney, 32, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
• Steven Prescott, 51, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
• Derick Moore, 31, of Marble Hill was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
DWI
• Clayton Olmetti, 30, of Marble Hill was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and going wrong way on one way street.
Theft
• Theft was reported in the 600 block of Parkview Street.
Miscellaneous
• Trespassing was reported in the 1100 block of Sioux Avenue.
• Property damage was reported in the area of West Independence Street.