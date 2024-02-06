All sections
RecordsOctober 31, 2024

Police report 10-31-24

Cape Girardeau and Jackson police reports detail multiple warrant arrests, assaults, thefts, and other incidents, including armed robbery and DWI. Arrests are not an indication of guilt.

story image illustation

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• A warrant arrest was reported on Rush H. Limbaugh Jr. Memorial Drive.

• A warrant arrest was reported.

• A warrant arrest was reported.

• A warrant arrest was reported on South Henderson Avenue.

• A warrant arrest was reported on South Henderson Avenue.

• A warrant arrest and trespassing were reported on Bunker Hill Drive.

• A warrant arrest was reported.

• A warrant arrest was reported on Delwin Street.

• A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway.

Assaults

• Assault was reported on South Ellis Street.

• Assault was reported on Sheridan Drive.

Thefts

• Theft was reported on South Spring Avenue.

• Theft was reported on Independence Street.

• Theft was reported on William Street.

• Theft was reported.

• Armed robbery was reported on South Spring Avenue.

• Theft was reported on William Street.

• Theft was reported on Baldwin Drive.

• Theft was reported on Hopper Road.

• Theft was reported.

• Theft was reported on Bloomfield Street.

Miscellaneous

• Armed criminal action was reported on William Street.

• Weapons violation was reported on Cousin Street.

• Property damage was reported.

• Trespassing was reported on North Main Street.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Kingshighway.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Henderson Avenue.

• Weapons violation was reported on Broadway.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Sprigg Street.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Street.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Gabriel Brown, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Dunklin County warrant.

• Deanna Nanney, 32, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

• Steven Prescott, 51, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

• Derick Moore, 31, of Marble Hill was arrested on a Jackson warrant.

DWI

• Clayton Olmetti, 30, of Marble Hill was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and going wrong way on one way street.

Theft

• Theft was reported in the 600 block of Parkview Street.

Miscellaneous

• Trespassing was reported in the 1100 block of Sioux Avenue.

• Property damage was reported in the area of West Independence Street.

Cape Girardeau Police Department
jackson police Department
