RecordsOctober 24, 2024

Police report 10-25-24

Cape Girardeau and Jackson police logs reveal multiple arrests, assaults, thefts, and shootings. Notable incidents include warrant arrests, DWI, property damage, and illegal dumping reports.

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• A warrant arrest was reported on North Main Street.

• A warrant arrest was reported.

• A warrant arrest was reported.

• A warrant arrest was reported.

Assaults

• Assault was reported on Bessie Street.

• Assault was reported on Bloomfield Street.

• Assault was reported on Henry Street.

DWI

• Driving while intoxicated was reported on Bertling Street.

Thefts

• Theft was reported on North Kingshighway.

• Theft was reported on South Plaza Way.

• Theft was reported on Shirley Drive.

• Theft was reported on Colonial Lane.

• Burglary was reported on Perry Avenue.

• Theft was reported on South Sprigg Street.

• Theft was reported.

• Theft was reported on West Lorimier Place.

Miscellaneous

• A shooting was reported on South Ellis Street.

• A shooting was reported on Elm Street.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Kiwanis Drive.

• Property damage was reported on Casuin Drive.

• Weapons violation was reported on Sheridan Drive.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Kingshighway.

• Trespassing was reported on North Benton Street.

• Suspicious activity was reported on Themis Street.

• A shooting was reported on Independence Street.

• A shooting was reported on William Street.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.

• Illegal dumping was reported on Clark Avenue.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Washington Avenue.

• Fraud was reported.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Silver Springs Road.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Broadview Street.

• Shooting was reported on William Street.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Christina Laminack, 28, of Jackson was arrested on a probation violation.

• Richard Nunez Zavala, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.

Assaults

• Assault was reported in the 200 block of Henderson Street.

• Assault was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Theft

• Theft was reported in the 200 block of South Lacey Street.

Miscellaneous

• Property damage was reported in the area of North Union Avenue and West Mary Street.

• Property damage was reported in the area of Parkview Street.

• Harassment was reported in the 500 block of Ann Drive.

• Fraud was reported in the 900 block of West Adams Street.

• Trespassing was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Cape Girardeau Police Department
jackson police Department
