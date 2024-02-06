Peters -- 50 years

Carl and Marcella Peters of Marble Hill, Missouri, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on July 8, 2017.
Peters and the former Marcella Reitzel were married July 8, 1967, at Burfordville Baptist Church. Their attendants were Charles and Doris Peters and James and Barbara Reitzel.
A celebration was held at Haynes Chapel Church, hosted by the couple's sons and daughters-in-law, Jeff and Terri Peters of Burfordville and Todd and Tammy Peters of Marble Hill. The couple also has four grandchildren, Bethany, Luke, Julia and Thomas Peters.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.