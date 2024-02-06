All sections
RecordsJuly 23, 2017

Peters -- 50 years

Carl and Marcella Peters of Marble Hill, Missouri, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on July 8, 2017. Peters and the former Marcella Reitzel were married July 8, 1967, at Burfordville Baptist Church. Their attendants were Charles and Doris Peters and James and Barbara Reitzel...

Mr. and Mrs. Carl Peters
Mr. and Mrs. Carl Peters

Carl and Marcella Peters of Marble Hill, Missouri, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on July 8, 2017.

Peters and the former Marcella Reitzel were married July 8, 1967, at Burfordville Baptist Church. Their attendants were Charles and Doris Peters and James and Barbara Reitzel.

A celebration was held at Haynes Chapel Church, hosted by the couple's sons and daughters-in-law, Jeff and Terri Peters of Burfordville and Todd and Tammy Peters of Marble Hill. The couple also has four grandchildren, Bethany, Luke, Julia and Thomas Peters.

Anniversaries
