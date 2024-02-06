All sections
RecordsSeptember 4, 2021

Penny-50 years

Dave and Roxie Penny with daughter, Ginger

Dave and Roxie Penny of Cape Girardeau will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 10. A party will be held at a later date.

Mr. and Mrs. Dave Penny
Penny and the former Roxie Ayers were married Sept. 10, 1971, in Cape Girardeau. The Rev. Sonny Keesee performed the ceremony.

The couple has one daughter, Ginger (Paul) Lufcy and one grandson, Paul David Lufcy, all of Cape Girardeau.

