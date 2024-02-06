All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
RecordsSeptember 21, 2024
Pavement work to reduce Route P in Scott County
Route P in Scott County will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction for pavement repairs from Oct. 7 to Oct. 21, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, between County Roads 277 and 266 near Delta, MO.

Pavement work to reduce Route P in Scott County

Route P in Scott County, between County Road 277 and County Road 266 near Delta, will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as construction crews perform pavement repairs. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the work take place daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, through Monday, Oct. 21.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From the Missouri Department of Transportation

Advertisement
Related
RecordsSep. 24
Fire report 9-25-24
RecordsSep. 24
Out of the past: Sept. 25
RecordsSep. 24
Police report 9-25-24
RecordsSep. 24
Police report 9-24-24
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
RecordsSep. 24
Fire report 9-24-24
RecordsSep. 23
Out of the past: Sept. 23
Out of the past: Sept. 22
RecordsSep. 22
Out of the past: Sept. 22
Out of the past: Sept. 21
RecordsSep. 20
Out of the past: Sept. 21
Highway 72 in Cape County reduced for concrete repairs
RecordsSep. 20
Highway 72 in Cape County reduced for concrete repairs
Out of the past: Sept. 18
RecordsSep. 18
Out of the past: Sept. 18
Out of the past: Sept. 14
RecordsSep. 15
Out of the past: Sept. 14
Out of the past: Sept. 13
RecordsSep. 14
Out of the past: Sept. 13
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy