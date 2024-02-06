All sections
RecordsNovember 3, 2018

Parker - 60 years

Ronald and Norma Parker of Cape Girardeau will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Nov. 15. Parker and the former Norma Beussink were married Nov. 15, 1958, at St. John Catholic Church in Leopold, Missouri. The Rev. Elmer Stolle performed the ceremony...

Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Parker
Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Parker

Ronald and Norma Parker of Cape Girardeau will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Nov. 15.

Parker and the former Norma Beussink were married Nov. 15, 1958, at St. John Catholic Church in Leopold, Missouri. The Rev. Elmer Stolle performed the ceremony.

The couple has five children, Greg and Cinda (Bishop) Parker of Maitland, Florida; Lynn and Harry Davis of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri; Stephen and Diane (Bartholow) Parker of Wilmington, North Carolina; Ronn Parker of Cape Girardeau; and Mark and Jennifer (Barks) Parker of Cape Girardeau. They have 10 grandchildren and two great-grandsons.

