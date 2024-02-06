Out of the past: Sept. 9

1998

Banker and former Jackson Planning and Zoning Commission chairman Larry Hall is the new member of the Jackson Board of Aldermen; lauding Hall's "experience and common-sense qualities," Mayor Paul Sander made the appointment last night, which the board unanimously approved; Hall takes the Ward 4 seat formerly occupied by Jack Piepenbrok, who resigned last week after 11 1/2 years on the board.

The Cape Girardeau City Council last night approved a special-use permit for construction of a Jehovah's Witnesses Kingdom Hall on Lexington Avenue; the request for the permit was made by Ruth A. and Earl H. Norman and the North Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.

1973

The Rev. Richard A. Eissfeldt, director of the Lutheran Family and Children's Services, has announced the agency is now open at 833 Broadway and is providing the first full-time counseling service in Southeast Missouri; Eissfeldt became director of LFCS July 1, after final approval of the plan was made and area churches had pledged to provide some financial support; Eissfeldt is an accredited social worker and came to Cape Girardeau from a similar position in California.

The 40th annual service at Old McKendree Chapel is held in the afternoon commemorating the 164th year of the organization of the church and the 154th year of the building of the chapel; Dr. Robert E. Goodrich Jr., bishop of the Missouri Area of the United Methodist Church, delivers the sermon; erected in 1819, the log church is believed to be the oldest Methodist church west of the Mississippi River.