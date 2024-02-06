Out of the past: Sept. 9

Hopes for a levee to protect Dutchtown from flooding have been rekindled by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; the Corps has received the go-ahead to do a feasibility study for a levee, but it needs $8,000 in local money to continue; cost of the study, which would include examination of environmental and economic impacts, is $116,000.
With headlights shining through the early morning fog, volunteers on street corners hawk YELL newspapers; YELL -- Youth Education Literacy and Learning -- is a joint project of the Southeast Missourian and Area Wide United Way; volunteers sell nearly 10,000 copies of the special edition of the Missourian in three hours, raising $34,634, approximately $4,000 short of last year's amount.
State Rep. Vernon E. Bruckerhoff, R-St. Marys, has pledged his support of U.S. Sen. Thomas F. Eagleton's legislation designed to place the Chester, Illinois, toll bridge into joint receivership of Missouri and Illinois; Bruckerhoff is responsible for bringing the controversial bridge operation into question.
Livestock has begun to arrive at the fairgrounds in Arena Park for showing at the 1972 SEMO District Fair, which begins Tuesday; tents are in place to house the animals -- beef and dairy cattle, horses, mules, swine and sheep; animals being brought in this weekend are coming from other fairs in surrounding areas; most livestock, however, will arrive Monday and Tuesday before the gates officially open at 3 p.m.
The gates swing open for the first paying customers at the SEMO District Fair at the new city park; on stage in the evening is the first of six featured acts: Vincent Berilli's band, featuring the vivacious Mary Kay as vocalist.
Exceeding by more than 100 any previous enrollment, a new record is set at State College with an all-time high of 1,410 students registered at noon, and with the possibility of this number going even higher with latecomers expected to register all this week; the previous high enrollment was slightly over 1,300, at a summer term several years ago.
The Jackson Homecomers crowds continue to increase from day to day; last night, the crush was something fearful, the din and clamor indescribable, and the scene in and around the public square one of gaiety; it was estimated that 5,000 people were jammed in the streets and the tents of the concessions and attractions.
Kathleen I. Gillard of Alpena, Michigan, has been elected dean of women at the State Teachers College and has arrived to take up her duties at the opening of classes Monday; she takes the place held last year by Mary Stewart, who has gone to California.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.