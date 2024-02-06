Out of the past: Sept. 9

1997

Hopes for a levee to protect Dutchtown from flooding have been rekindled by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; the Corps has received the go-ahead to do a feasibility study for a levee, but it needs $8,000 in local money to continue; cost of the study, which would include examination of environmental and economic impacts, is $116,000.

With headlights shining through the early morning fog, volunteers on street corners hawk YELL newspapers; YELL -- Youth Education Literacy and Learning -- is a joint project of the Southeast Missourian and Area Wide United Way; volunteers sell nearly 10,000 copies of the special edition of the Missourian in three hours, raising $34,634, approximately $4,000 short of last year's amount.

1972

State Rep. Vernon E. Bruckerhoff, R-St. Marys, has pledged his support of U.S. Sen. Thomas F. Eagleton's legislation designed to place the Chester, Illinois, toll bridge into joint receivership of Missouri and Illinois; Bruckerhoff is responsible for bringing the controversial bridge operation into question.

Livestock has begun to arrive at the fairgrounds in Arena Park for showing at the 1972 SEMO District Fair, which begins Tuesday; tents are in place to house the animals -- beef and dairy cattle, horses, mules, swine and sheep; animals being brought in this weekend are coming from other fairs in surrounding areas; most livestock, however, will arrive Monday and Tuesday before the gates officially open at 3 p.m.