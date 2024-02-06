Out of the past: Sept. 9

1946

Turnstiles click in the morning as the first paying patrons of the SEMO District Fair go through the gates; there is a good crowd on hand before many persons even eat their breakfast; most early arrivals are exhibitors bringing in produce and livestock; in the evening "The Laff Parade of 1946 Girls" will be presented on stage before the grandstand.

Going into it second day of classes, State College officials say enrollment at the college may pass the 1,300 mark; the record fall term enrollment is 1,279, set in 1939, while the record for all time is 1,309, set in the summer of 1940.

1921

For fear a demand might be made for more trees along the new concrete highway south of Cape Girardeau on which to tack signs, road officials have decided the law must be respected, meaning all signs now on trees must come down and no more shall be allowed to go up; just recently, the sign mania broke out anew, and most every tree along the new paved highway is covered; all the old signs will be removed by road district employees; anyone nailing a new sign to a tree will be reported to the prosecuting attorney, who happens to be a lover of trees.

Deputy Sheriff Tom Scott of Scott County, after thorough investigation of the Vanduser (Missouri) Bank fire, is convinced it was of incendiary origin; he says the furniture and fixtures in the bank were heavily oiled and were consumed by flames in a few minutes.

-- Sharon K. Sanders