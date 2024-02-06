Out of the past: Sept. 9

The Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce and the Regional Commerce and Growth Association have joined forces after years of strong and often public disagreements between leaders of the two groups; the 18-member chamber board voted unanimously Tuesday to join the RCGA, although that decision wasn't announced until Thursday afternoon; Thursday night, members of RCGA voted to become members of the chamber.
Walt Wildman is stepping down as executive director of the Regional Commerce Growth Association, saying the organization "needs new blood"; the announcement was made at last night's RCGA meeting.
It's entry day as the SEMO District Fair gets underway; in the afternoon, the Blue Grass Shows performs before the grandstand; and in the evening, tractor-rodeo and tractor-pulling contests delight the grandstand crowds; Capt. W.G. Wilson of the Cape Girardeau Police Department is using a new patrol car at the fair, an electric golf cart donated for his use by the Fair Board.
Most upperclassmen for the fall semester at State College are expected to arrive on campus today to join freshmen, who arrived yesterday and began moving into dormitories; the school's official welcome will be tonight at Houck Field House.
Mr. and Mrs. H.C. Clark of Illmo received a War Department message Friday night advising them their son, Sgt. W.P. Clark, reported missing as of July 8, is a prisoner of the Germans; the information was received through the International Red Cross; the bomber on which Clark was a gunner went down over enemy-held territory, and on July 20, his parents were advised he was missing in action.
An average of 2 1/2 carloads of tomatoes are being shipped daily by rail from McClure, Illinois, to canneries at Collinsville, Illinois; the tomato crop, planted late because of spring flooding, is now at its peak; about 250 acres of tomatoes were set out in the McClure area; the crop is of fine quality and heavy yield.
Roy Parker, star Capaha pitcher, went to St. Louis on Monday for a tryout with the Cardinals; following Parker's no-hit game against Senath, Missouri, a week ago last Sunday, the manager of the Cardinals wrote him a letter asking him to come to St. Louis for a tryout.
Motion picture patrons at Chaffee, Missouri, may expect some good films and good theatrical management beginning Saturday, at which time Henry Sanders, one of the managers of the Orpheum Theater in Cape Girardeau, will take charge of the Pullman Theater.
