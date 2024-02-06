Out of the past: Sept. 9

1994

The Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce and the Regional Commerce and Growth Association have joined forces after years of strong and often public disagreements between leaders of the two groups; the 18-member chamber board voted unanimously Tuesday to join the RCGA, although that decision wasn't announced until Thursday afternoon; Thursday night, members of RCGA voted to become members of the chamber.

Walt Wildman is stepping down as executive director of the Regional Commerce Growth Association, saying the organization "needs new blood"; the announcement was made at last night's RCGA meeting.

1969

It's entry day as the SEMO District Fair gets underway; in the afternoon, the Blue Grass Shows performs before the grandstand; and in the evening, tractor-rodeo and tractor-pulling contests delight the grandstand crowds; Capt. W.G. Wilson of the Cape Girardeau Police Department is using a new patrol car at the fair, an electric golf cart donated for his use by the Fair Board.

Most upperclassmen for the fall semester at State College are expected to arrive on campus today to join freshmen, who arrived yesterday and began moving into dormitories; the school's official welcome will be tonight at Houck Field House.