Out of the past: Sept. 8

The Rev. Bradford M. Robinson was installed last night as pastor of First Pentecostal Church in Cape Girardeau; speaker at the special service was the Rev. W.C. Parkey, pastor of Cornerstone Tabernacle in Poplar Bluff, Missouri; also in attendance was the Rev. Doyle Randol, presbyter of Missouri District United Pentecostal Church; the Rev. Gourley, retiring pastor, has been named pastor emeritus.
Following last minute preparations yesterday, the 141st SEMO District Fair kicks off at Arena Park; in addition to several new carnival rides, the biggest new event at this year's fair is a free circus -- the George Coronas Circus -- that offers something for everyone.
The Jackson City Council Monday night voted 5-3 to begin negotiations with Associated Natural Gas Co. toward submitting a new franchise to Jackson voters; the present franchise expires Oct. 15, and there apparently will be a period during which no franchise is in effect between the city and the company, as it takes about 90 days to prepare a special election.
Arena Park is fast taking on the appearance of a fairground as it continues to be groomed this week for the approaching 1971 SEMO District Fair; the annual exposition will open Tuesday and run through the following Sunday; most of the tents are up and some of the rides are already on the grounds, coming here from the fair at Du Quoin, Illinois; exhibit booths and display racks inside the Arena Building are nearly complete.
The Rev. Raymond E. Swartz observes his fifth year as pastor of the Christian Church in Cape Girardeau; the topic he picks for his sermon on this anniversary is "I Believe."
Isabel Arrocha, State College student from Panama, returns from a tour of Chicago and St. Louis and will enroll at the college tomorrow to resume her education; Lia Valle, student from Costa Rica, returned here yesterday and will also re-enroll.
Frank Masters, 60, and Kirk Strickland, 50, are in Saint Francis Hospital with injuries that may prove fatal, and M.H. Gunner, 22, is suffering from external injuries, from which he will likely recover; they were injured in an explosion of 15 sticks of dynamite in a silica pit, three miles south of Wittenberg, Missouri, yesterday afternoon.
VANDUSER, Mo. -- The Bank of Vanduser was destroyed by fire last night; a long-distance telephone message received by Cape Girardeau fire chief Fred Meyers early in the morning from Oran, Missouri, states a report is current there that the Vanduser bank had been dynamited and the building burned following the explosion; this statement hasn't been verified.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
