Out of the past: Sept. 8

1996

The Rev. Bradford M. Robinson was installed last night as pastor of First Pentecostal Church in Cape Girardeau; speaker at the special service was the Rev. W.C. Parkey, pastor of Cornerstone Tabernacle in Poplar Bluff, Missouri; also in attendance was the Rev. Doyle Randol, presbyter of Missouri District United Pentecostal Church; the Rev. Gourley, retiring pastor, has been named pastor emeritus.

Following last minute preparations yesterday, the 141st SEMO District Fair kicks off at Arena Park; in addition to several new carnival rides, the biggest new event at this year's fair is a free circus -- the George Coronas Circus -- that offers something for everyone.

1971

The Jackson City Council Monday night voted 5-3 to begin negotiations with Associated Natural Gas Co. toward submitting a new franchise to Jackson voters; the present franchise expires Oct. 15, and there apparently will be a period during which no franchise is in effect between the city and the company, as it takes about 90 days to prepare a special election.

Arena Park is fast taking on the appearance of a fairground as it continues to be groomed this week for the approaching 1971 SEMO District Fair; the annual exposition will open Tuesday and run through the following Sunday; most of the tents are up and some of the rides are already on the grounds, coming here from the fair at Du Quoin, Illinois; exhibit booths and display racks inside the Arena Building are nearly complete.