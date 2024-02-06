Out of the past: Sept. 8

About 75 people jammed into Julie and Jeff Briney's restored Fountain Street house last night to begin an effort to steer the planned federal building away from downtown blocks that contain several historic houses; the General Services Administration has expressed particular interest in the block bounded by North Lorimier, Themis, Fountain and Independence streets, reportedly because the topography allows for underground parking without a large amount of excavation.
Finding day care for a child can be tough; a new Child Care Resource and Referral Agency might make it easier; Southeast Missouri State University and state child-care officials announce the university will run the agency with federal block grant money provided by the Missouri Department of Health.
CAIRO, Ill. -- An Office of Economic Opportunity official says he will look into the possible misuse of government vehicles by members of the South Cape Community Progress Center in Cape Girardeau; three vehicles assigned to the center were found in Cairo last night.
A dispute over the election of 10th Congressional District delegates to the Missouri Republican Convention prevents the 10th District delegation from being seated at the GOP Convention in Jefferson City; the disputed election occurred in Cape Girardeau two weeks ago, when Vernon Landgraf of Cape Girardeau was elected to represent the Southeast Missouri district over L. Joe Scott of Poplar Bluff after several proxy votes were disallowed.
Cape Girardeau County has, particularly during the past decade, become such a fruit basket spot that peaches and apples alone with an aggregate value of $171,000 will have been harvested and marketed for the season, before Thanksgiving arrives; added to this will be the crops of strawberries, boysenberries, raspberries, pears, plums, cherries, apricots and other berries and fruit.
Officials with the SEMO District Fair have arranged for six or seven of the outstanding free attractions that helped make the DuQuoin, Illinois, State Fair such a success this week to come to the fair here Sept. 19 to 22.
Management of the Park Theater, and many of its patrons, experienced keen disappointment last night because of the inability of the experts to get the new Wurlitzer organ together for the scheduled opening concert; it was discovered shortly before the performance that a section of the organ had been damaged in shipment from St. Louis.
Elmer Leming, center on the Teachers College varsity squad two years ago, has again donned football togs upon his return to school and is on the field practicing with the players.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
