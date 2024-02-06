Out of the past: Sept. 8

Progress toward extending Nash Road into the Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority is about as far as it can get until the Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission begins prioritizing projects identified on the 15-year needs study. The commission is expected to set priorities at its November or December meeting.
A half-mile trail through a natural area of the Cape Girardeau County North Park has been completed by the Missouri Department of Conservation to complement its regional headquarters/nature center already located in the park.
With most exhibit tents and concession booths in place, and smaller novelty attractions already moving in from expositions in other locations, Arena Park is being transformed into a fairgrounds. The annual SEMO District Fair will kick off Tuesday.
Bumpatel Sign Co. of Mounds, Illinois, has purchased a business building of approximately 10,000 square feet at 775 S. Kingshighway from L.W. Simmons and plans to occupy the structure around Nov. 1. The firm, a division of Warren Hastings Inc., manufactures automobile bumper signs bearing the Bumpatel name, magnetic signs, classroom boards and driving-range equipment.
There are 2,640 pupils on hand to start the term in the public schools, the weather apparently keeping a few away from first-day sessions. The number is 189 fewer than first-day enrollment a year ago.
Holding up well under the loss of many men students to the armed forces, and both men and women to war jobs, enrollment at Teachers College at noon totals 714 students, with many waiting to register and others yet to come.
Long, panoramic pictures of the Sixth Regiment band and of Company L, both Cape Girardeau organizations, are received by The Daily Republican newspaper and placed in the front display window, where friends of the men can see them. The pictures were taken after the men had received their uniforms. In these, the men appear like soldiers, sure enough.
The county exemption board decides to issue a call for 100 more men to appear in Jackson on and following Sept. 17 for examination for war service. From that number, the board believes enough men will be secured to take the places of those in the first 306 called up who were exempted from service at Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
