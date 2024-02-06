Out of the past: Sept. 8

1992

Progress toward extending Nash Road into the Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority is about as far as it can get until the Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission begins prioritizing projects identified on the 15-year needs study. The commission is expected to set priorities at its November or December meeting.

A half-mile trail through a natural area of the Cape Girardeau County North Park has been completed by the Missouri Department of Conservation to complement its regional headquarters/nature center already located in the park.

1967

With most exhibit tents and concession booths in place, and smaller novelty attractions already moving in from expositions in other locations, Arena Park is being transformed into a fairgrounds. The annual SEMO District Fair will kick off Tuesday.

Bumpatel Sign Co. of Mounds, Illinois, has purchased a business building of approximately 10,000 square feet at 775 S. Kingshighway from L.W. Simmons and plans to occupy the structure around Nov. 1. The firm, a division of Warren Hastings Inc., manufactures automobile bumper signs bearing the Bumpatel name, magnetic signs, classroom boards and driving-range equipment.