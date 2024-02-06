Out of the past: Sept. 7

1998

Labor Day. Contributors throughout Southeast Missouri, Southern Illinois and Western Kentucky help raise $324,915 for the Jerry Lewis Muscular Dystrophy Labor Day Telethon; that surpasses last year's total of $322,618; the telethon runs locally on KFVS-TV, which broadcasts from sites in both Cape Girardeau and Marion, Illinois.

ST. LOUIS -- Mark McGwire's 61st home run sends baseball fans in St. Louis into a cheering, horn-honking frenzy; as McGwire rounds the bases after tying Roger Maris' record in the first inning, Busch Stadium gives him an ovation that lasts well into the at-bat of teammate Ray Lankford; in celebration McGwire lifts his son, 10-year-old Matthew, into his arms and carries him several steps after crossing home plate; the Cardinals defeat the Chicago Cubs, 3-2.

1973

The 25-day strike by Carpenters Local 1770 is nearing an end; on Thursday, the union and the Southeast Missouri Contractors Association tentatively agreed to submit the issue to binding arbitration; William S. Rader, union attorney, says agreement was reached to have arbitrators determine a wage increase between limits of 65 cents and $1 an hour over a three-year contract period.

Labor-saving ideas for the dairy farmer -- especially in forage handling -- were closely inspected by about 200 area farmers during the second Dairy Forage Day yesterday on the Clem Schabbing dairy farm west of Cape Girardeau; the event was sponsored by approximately 30 agriculture-related businesses and the University of Missouri Extension Division centers in eight area counties.