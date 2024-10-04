Out of the past: Sept. 7

1997

Centenary United Methodist Church welcomes its new senior pastor, Dr. Clayton L. Smith, at the morning worship service; a reception follows in the Family Life Center, so everyone can meet the pastor and his family; Smith succeeds Dr. Neil L. Stein, who retired effective Aug. 31.

Tours of Old St. Vincent's Catholic Church are available by appointment for a group of 10 or more; new this year is the museum in the back corner of the church; on display are old photos of the church, pewter ornaments, pewter bread trays and other items; revenue from sales and other donations goes into a fund for restoration of the church organ.

1972

Like thousands of communities that over the past decade have been sidestepped by the opening of interstate highways, the half dozen towns along Highway 61 from Fruitland to Brewer, Missouri, have begun the transition; while the opening of the 29-mile segment of Interstate 55 on Aug. 30 means certain reduction in the amount of transit business, to most it means relief from the heavy volume of fast-moving traffic; the real pinch will be on the businessmen -- those who for years have enjoyed good profits from travelers using the old two-lane highway.

Alpha Phi Omega, a service fraternity at Southeast Missouri State University, will sell advance reserve tickets for the Wednesday night grandstand attraction at the SEMO District Fair; featured will be Dawn, with lead vocalist Tony Orlando and backup singers Joyce Vincent and Telma Hopkins; for the first time, reserved tickets are beings sold for the grandstand attractions on all six nights of the fair.