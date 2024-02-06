Out of the past: Sept. 7

1995

The government doesn't want a battle to secure a site for a new U.S. courthouse in Cape Girardeau, says Jim Ogden of the General Service Administration's regional office in Kansas City; the GSA wants to deal with property owners who are willing to sell; preservationists are worried the government might buy up a downtown neighborhood that includes a number of historic homes and raze them for the 72,000-square-foot courthouse.

The National Guard will bring war games to the SEMO District Fair this year; recruiters at the Cape Girardeau armory came up with the idea; 11 Guardsmen divided into two teams will battle along Cape LaCroix Creek on the south side of the fairgrounds; they will be equipped with smoke grenades and blanks -- equipment usually reserved for weekend training activities.

1970

Labor Day.

State College students arrive on campus throughout the day in preparation for events this week, including orientation for transfer students and the traditional "freshman welcome" this evening.

The rock and concrete wall along Hubble Creek through Jackson's City Park is being extended by the City Park Board; Louis Loos of Loos and Hoffmeister Construction Co., which is doing the work, says about 300 feet of new wall is being added.