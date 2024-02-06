Out of the past: Sept. 7

The government doesn't want a battle to secure a site for a new U.S. courthouse in Cape Girardeau, says Jim Ogden of the General Service Administration's regional office in Kansas City; the GSA wants to deal with property owners who are willing to sell; preservationists are worried the government might buy up a downtown neighborhood that includes a number of historic homes and raze them for the 72,000-square-foot courthouse.
The National Guard will bring war games to the SEMO District Fair this year; recruiters at the Cape Girardeau armory came up with the idea; 11 Guardsmen divided into two teams will battle along Cape LaCroix Creek on the south side of the fairgrounds; they will be equipped with smoke grenades and blanks -- equipment usually reserved for weekend training activities.
Labor Day.
State College students arrive on campus throughout the day in preparation for events this week, including orientation for transfer students and the traditional "freshman welcome" this evening.
The rock and concrete wall along Hubble Creek through Jackson's City Park is being extended by the City Park Board; Louis Loos of Loos and Hoffmeister Construction Co., which is doing the work, says about 300 feet of new wall is being added.
Mr. and Mrs. Jake Koch of Gordonville have been advised by the War Department that their son, T-5 Douglas A. Koch, 24, was killed in action in Germany Feb. 6; the family had been notified Feb. 21 that he was missing in action, and another message came to the family recently that it was believed he drowned while crossing a river.
Posthumous awards of the Silver Star to relatives of two Cape Girardeau officers, 1st Lt. Kenneth Colmar and 1st Lt. Ray C. Fee, who lost their lives in the fighting in Germany, were made by an Army officer yesterday in behalf of the War Department.
Illmo and Fornfelt celebrated Labor Day in style yesterday, with a parade, a baseball game won by the home team and a big picnic; union workers by the hundred paraded through the towns, the railway clerks having the place of honor at the head of the procession.
Fred Goetz, Al Moore and William Hartung leave in the afternoon for Morehouse, Missouri, where they will plaster the new bank building being erected there by contractor J.W. Gerhardt; they will be away two or three week and upon return here will begin plastering the new Frisco depot.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
