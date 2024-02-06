Out of the past: Sept. 7

The Environmental Protection Agency has embarked on a plan to re-evaluate the combustion industry and the burning of all types of hazardous waste materials; the program has attracted the interest of the commercial incineration and cement kiln industries, including Lone Star Industries Inc. of Cape Girardeau; Lone star is licensed to burn 2.4 tons of shredded rubber and more than 1,200 gallons of waste fuel each hour.
Betty Martin is the new adult services coordinator at Cape Girardeau Public Library; she assumed her position Aug. 17.
The congregation of St. Andrew Lutheran Church, at a meeting last Sunday, approved the preliminary design for a new worship facility; the congregation has outgrown the worship facilities in the first unit, which was constructed in 1958; the new unit, designed by architect Uel C. Ramey of Wichita, Kansas, will be built northwest of the present building and will incorporate the existing undercroft erected in 1962.
The commemoration of the 150th anniversary of the building of historic Old McKendree Chapel near Jackson is marked by special services in the afternoon on the church grounds; speaker is Bishop Eugene M. Frank of St. Louis, resident bishop of Missouri Methodism.
Lt. Richard F. Lacina, who 19 months ago began his primary flight training at Harris Field here, arrived back in Cape Girardeau Tuesday and is with his wife, the former Wilma French, at the family home here; Lacina flew 50 combat missions against the enemy in Europe and is here for a well-earned rest; he is the first Harris Field-trained airman to return to his fledgling base.
A force averaging between 35 and 40 persons is being maintained at the Superior Electric Products Corp. plant on West Independence Street, employed for the most part putting the plant in readiness for civilian production; a small number of war use items are still being made there, but government demands for these is gradually falling off.
The new pastor of First Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau, the Rev. A.B. Carson, occupies the pulpit; Carson previously held pastorates at Rolla and Webster Groves, Missouri, coming here from the latter town; he also served churches at Denver and Colorado City, Colorado, and Indianapolis, Indiana.
School superintendent J.N. Crocker, Cape Girardeau Central High School principal Belmont Farley and M.G. Drumm yesterday attended a meeting in Sikeston, Missouri, to arrange the football schedule for this season; teams in the Southeast Missouri High Schools League are Cape Girardeau, Charleston, Caruthersville, Kennett, Jackson, Sikeston, Perryville, Malden, Fornfelt and Morley.
-- Sharon K. Sanders