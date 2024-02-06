Out of the past: Sept. 7

1994

The Environmental Protection Agency has embarked on a plan to re-evaluate the combustion industry and the burning of all types of hazardous waste materials; the program has attracted the interest of the commercial incineration and cement kiln industries, including Lone Star Industries Inc. of Cape Girardeau; Lone star is licensed to burn 2.4 tons of shredded rubber and more than 1,200 gallons of waste fuel each hour.

Betty Martin is the new adult services coordinator at Cape Girardeau Public Library; she assumed her position Aug. 17.

1969

The congregation of St. Andrew Lutheran Church, at a meeting last Sunday, approved the preliminary design for a new worship facility; the congregation has outgrown the worship facilities in the first unit, which was constructed in 1958; the new unit, designed by architect Uel C. Ramey of Wichita, Kansas, will be built northwest of the present building and will incorporate the existing undercroft erected in 1962.

The commemoration of the 150th anniversary of the building of historic Old McKendree Chapel near Jackson is marked by special services in the afternoon on the church grounds; speaker is Bishop Eugene M. Frank of St. Louis, resident bishop of Missouri Methodism.