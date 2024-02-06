Out of the past: Sept. 7

Labor Day. Cape Girardeau area residents flock to parks, hold backyard barbecues and participate in other end-of-summer activities on this final holiday weekend of the summer. There are no public picnics in the immediate area.
Supporters in Missouri and Illinois pledge more than $281,000 through this year's Muscular Dystrophy Association Telethon, helping boost the national total raised by the telethon to nearly $46 million. Local segments of the telethon are broadcast from West Park Mall.
State College officials have taken another step to alleviate the acute problem of traffic congestion on streets surrounding the college; before students may have a car on campus this year, they must obtain approval of the vehicle's owner and proof of liability insurance, filing both with the college.
An option to buy the Marquette Hotel here for possible conversion into a Lutheran boarding home has been taken by a committee empowered to select the site for a church boarding and nursing facility.
Labor Day is observed in Cape Girardeau with little public or business activity, except that students enroll at Teachers College. Stores are closed for the day, as are city and federal offices; both the shoe factory and Roth Tobacco plant are idle.
Funeral service will be held Tuesday afternoon at Walther Funeral Home for Sgt. George W. Kaiser Jr., 22, who was killed Saturday afternoon in the midair collision of two light bomber planes near Shelby Field at Hattiesburg, Mississippi, where he was stationed. Kaiser was the son of Mr. and Mrs. George W. Kaiser of Cape Girardeau.
At the request of numerous businessmen on Main Street, the County Court in Jackson grants a saloon license to Claud Speak to open a saloon in the old Arcade building, on the corner of Main and Themis streets. After being in operation for many years, the saloon was shut down a short time ago by the prior proprietor, who claimed he wasn't making a profit.
After other business is tended to, members of the County Court and others visit the drainage district in the south end of the county to get an idea of the conditions of the roads and bridges. It seems the court and its legal advisers are determined to fight to the bitter end against the proposition of building the bridges and trestles over the channels of the Little River Drainage District.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
