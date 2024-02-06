Out of the past: Sept. 7

1992

Labor Day. Cape Girardeau area residents flock to parks, hold backyard barbecues and participate in other end-of-summer activities on this final holiday weekend of the summer. There are no public picnics in the immediate area.

Supporters in Missouri and Illinois pledge more than $281,000 through this year's Muscular Dystrophy Association Telethon, helping boost the national total raised by the telethon to nearly $46 million. Local segments of the telethon are broadcast from West Park Mall.

1967

State College officials have taken another step to alleviate the acute problem of traffic congestion on streets surrounding the college; before students may have a car on campus this year, they must obtain approval of the vehicle's owner and proof of liability insurance, filing both with the college.

An option to buy the Marquette Hotel here for possible conversion into a Lutheran boarding home has been taken by a committee empowered to select the site for a church boarding and nursing facility.