Out of the past: Sept. 6

Former funeral director and Cape Girardeau civic leader Willard H. “Dutch” Estes died Friday at age 89; Estes was a funeral director and embalmer with Brinkopf-Howell Funeral Home between 1941 and 1974; active with the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce, Estes originated the Cobblestone Award, which is presented yearly to civic leaders.
New Life Gospel Center of Scott City has moved from the corner of Delmar Street and Mary Avenue to 104 Oak St.; the church purchased the building owned by Freewill Baptist Church.
A site only steps away from the present building apparently will be the location for Cape Girardeau’s new police headquarters-jail facility; the City Council last night took the first legal step toward purchase of nearly an acre of ground for the proposed site on the east side of the first block of South Sprigg Street; currently, the station stands on the west side of Sprigg at Independence; located between Simpson Buick-Opel Inc. and Merriwether Street, the proposed site runs from South Sprigg to the alley, which extends north and south between Sprigg and South Frederick Street from Merriwether to Independence.
The City and County of Cape Girardeau will assume funding of the Missouri Uniform Law Enforcement System (MULES) by Jan. 1, the Southeast Missouri Law Enforcement Assistance Council announces; the system, which links the agencies to a nationwide information service centered in Washington, D.C., provides instant responses on stolen cars, wanted persons and criminal activities; the council has provided funds for computer terminals in city police headquarters and at the county sheriff’s office in Jackson to access MULES.
Dampened by yesterday’s steady downpour of rain, plans for Labor Day outings and picnics are fulfilled today when a warm sun breaks through to provide the encouragement needed for family affairs and the city’s two public picnics, as well; after receiving 1.72 inches of rain Monday, the sky clears today, sending thousands to the Knights of Columbus picnic, as well as that sponsored by organized labor at Capaha Park.
Scoring three runs in the seventh inning after two are out, on two hits and an error, the Capahas nose out the Fredericktown (Missouri) Boosters, 6-5, in the evening at Fredericktown before a Labor Day crowd; the victory runs the Caps’ winning streak to nine and is the 22nd win in 27 games.
Officials of the Cape County Fair Association are faced with the problem of providing sufficient space at Fairground Park for the Nat Reiss carnival, which will be one of the attractions at the fair Sept. 18 to 22; the carnival, the biggest to show in Cape Girardeau, will cover more ground than the usual space allotted to carnivals at the park.
With voluntary subscriptions already pouring in, members of the Cape Girardeau chapter of the Red Cross are making plans for a whirlwind drive tomorrow to raise the county’s quota of $1,000 for relief of the earthquake-stricken people of Japan; earliest estimates of those killed and injured in the Tokyo-Yokohama quake and resulting fires and floods, which struck Saturday, Sept. 1, is 200,000.
— Sharon K. Sanders