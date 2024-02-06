Out of the past: Sept. 6

1998

Former funeral director and Cape Girardeau civic leader Willard H. “Dutch” Estes died Friday at age 89; Estes was a funeral director and embalmer with Brinkopf-Howell Funeral Home between 1941 and 1974; active with the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce, Estes originated the Cobblestone Award, which is presented yearly to civic leaders.

New Life Gospel Center of Scott City has moved from the corner of Delmar Street and Mary Avenue to 104 Oak St.; the church purchased the building owned by Freewill Baptist Church.

1973

A site only steps away from the present building apparently will be the location for Cape Girardeau’s new police headquarters-jail facility; the City Council last night took the first legal step toward purchase of nearly an acre of ground for the proposed site on the east side of the first block of South Sprigg Street; currently, the station stands on the west side of Sprigg at Independence; located between Simpson Buick-Opel Inc. and Merriwether Street, the proposed site runs from South Sprigg to the alley, which extends north and south between Sprigg and South Frederick Street from Merriwether to Independence.

The City and County of Cape Girardeau will assume funding of the Missouri Uniform Law Enforcement System (MULES) by Jan. 1, the Southeast Missouri Law Enforcement Assistance Council announces; the system, which links the agencies to a nationwide information service centered in Washington, D.C., provides instant responses on stolen cars, wanted persons and criminal activities; the council has provided funds for computer terminals in city police headquarters and at the county sheriff’s office in Jackson to access MULES.