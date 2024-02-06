Out of the past: Sept. 6

Volunteers are being credited with the completion of Scott City's newest community event; the first Railroad Day attracts more than 400 people who witness the dedication of a historical marker and pageants, all in front of the city's newest tourist attraction: a refurbished 1978 Southern Pacific Railroad caboose; the event commemorated the town's heritage as a railroad hub.
Tom Neumeyer wants a halfway house in Cape Girardeau for prisoners about to be paroled; however, the Second Ward City Councilman believes putting it in a wing of the Gibson Recovery Center will endanger the children at the nearby Parkview State School for the Severely Handicapped and the Head Start center, as well as the people living in the nearby apartment complexes.
JEFFERSON CITY -- Gary W. Rust of Cape Girardeau, a weekly newspaper publisher, files in the secretary of state's office as the Republican candidate for state representative for the 156th District; Rust is attending the special session of the Missouri Legislature with Rep. A. Robert Pierce Jr., who announced last month his withdrawal as a candidate for reelection from the 156th District.
The need for revamping Jackson's zoning code was covered by Jackson City Council in the last meeting City Administrator Harry J. Kollman will attend; Kollman is leaving Sept. 15 to accept a position as city manager in a Michigan city; the council last night appointed Carl L. Talley, superintendent of the Municipal Utility System, to be acing city administrator.
With prices of farm products what they are, Southeast Missouri can look forward to another lush harvest season; the corn crop has been damaged by the hot, dry weather, but cotton hasn't been hurt as much, and soybeans, in most areas, appear to have withstood the drought in fair shape; but with high prices, the crop need not be of bumper proportions to make a big harvest.
While the price tags on nearly all foods in Cape Girardeau stores are moving up, housewives, with purses in hand, have one bit of encouragement; there is one item -- oleo -- which actually took a price nose dive this week; but for eggs, which are very scarce, and some meats, the picture is a gloomy one.
Frank L. Jones, 56, a plasterer, residing at 630 Bellevue St., dies suddenly from the effects of being overheated while making plaster for a house of Fred Tilkin on Cousin Street at 11 a.m.; a general weakening of the heart brought on by the extreme heat caused his death, says the attending physician.
Cape Girardeau police are searching for the culprits who greased the track of the street car lines at the corner of Henderson and Normal avenues shortly before midnight, causing a collision between two street cars and resulting in damage estimated at $500; a street car, operated by Charles Armstrong, going east on Normal, crashed into the rear end of a summer car operated by Martin Daume, after Armstrong failed to stop his car because of the grease on the track; the front of the new car was smashed in, while the rear of the old car was demolished.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
