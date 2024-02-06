Out of the past: Sept. 6

1997

Volunteers are being credited with the completion of Scott City's newest community event; the first Railroad Day attracts more than 400 people who witness the dedication of a historical marker and pageants, all in front of the city's newest tourist attraction: a refurbished 1978 Southern Pacific Railroad caboose; the event commemorated the town's heritage as a railroad hub.

Tom Neumeyer wants a halfway house in Cape Girardeau for prisoners about to be paroled; however, the Second Ward City Councilman believes putting it in a wing of the Gibson Recovery Center will endanger the children at the nearby Parkview State School for the Severely Handicapped and the Head Start center, as well as the people living in the nearby apartment complexes.

1972

JEFFERSON CITY -- Gary W. Rust of Cape Girardeau, a weekly newspaper publisher, files in the secretary of state's office as the Republican candidate for state representative for the 156th District; Rust is attending the special session of the Missouri Legislature with Rep. A. Robert Pierce Jr., who announced last month his withdrawal as a candidate for reelection from the 156th District.

The need for revamping Jackson's zoning code was covered by Jackson City Council in the last meeting City Administrator Harry J. Kollman will attend; Kollman is leaving Sept. 15 to accept a position as city manager in a Michigan city; the council last night appointed Carl L. Talley, superintendent of the Municipal Utility System, to be acing city administrator.