Out of the past: Sept. 6

Progress carries a price tag; for Southeast Missouri State University, the price tag is $9.8 million for new academic programs and projects over the next three years; they include a new focus on technical training and establishment of an education center in Sikeston, Missouri; the Board of Regents yesterday voted to submit to the state an operating budget request that envisions spending $4 million in fiscal 1998 on new academic projects, $3.46 million in fiscal 1999 and $2.24 million in fiscal 2000; the board also approved a much-discussed master plan that outlines campus improvements for the next 20 years.
Emily Firebaugh has been chosen by the 8th District Democrats to be their candidate in the congressional district special election Nov. 5; she will face Jo Ann Emerson, the Republicans' choice.
Labor Day. Cape Girardeau goes through another Labor Day without a special community-wide observance; labor's major celebration this year will be a "jamboree" here Thursday, sponsored by the Southeast Missouri United Labor Council.
The pastor of Christ Lutheran Church at Gordonville, the Rev. Richard E. Hasz, 63, died yesterday at a Cape Girardeau hospital, where he had been a patient 10 days; Hasz was installed as pastor at the Gordonville church Aug. 10, 1969, and served there until his death.
One hundred thirty-one veterans who plan to attend the fall term at State College, which opens Monday, have been assured of rooms in private homes in Cape Girardeau; and it is reported a great many more will be provided, if dwelling owners can get the building materials to do some hasty remodeling and furniture to equip the rooms.
With all concession space sold, the atmosphere of fair week begins to settle over the new city park well in advance of the opening Monday of the SEMO District Fair; concession space has been in demand; Major Cuskaden, who is in charge of directing sales and assignment, declares, "If we had just another 10 acres of space to allot concessions, we could dispose of all of it."
School work commences in Cape Girardeau's public schools at 8:40 a.m.; every school in the city, with the exception of Jefferson, opens; those children who have been attending Jefferson School will go to the new May Greene School; this includes all children living south of Good Hope Street.
CHAFFEE, Mo. -- The scheduled baseball game between the Capahas of Cape Girardeau and Chaffee wasn't played here yesterday, several hundred of the rowdy element rushing onto the field in the first half of the fourth inning and making further play impossible; cause of the trouble was an umpire's call that went against the home team; as president Wayne Berry of the Capahas was walking from the park after the game was called, a local rowdy stepped up to him and struck him in the face without warning, breaking Berry's nose.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
