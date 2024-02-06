Out of the past: Sept. 6

1996

Progress carries a price tag; for Southeast Missouri State University, the price tag is $9.8 million for new academic programs and projects over the next three years; they include a new focus on technical training and establishment of an education center in Sikeston, Missouri; the Board of Regents yesterday voted to submit to the state an operating budget request that envisions spending $4 million in fiscal 1998 on new academic projects, $3.46 million in fiscal 1999 and $2.24 million in fiscal 2000; the board also approved a much-discussed master plan that outlines campus improvements for the next 20 years.

Emily Firebaugh has been chosen by the 8th District Democrats to be their candidate in the congressional district special election Nov. 5; she will face Jo Ann Emerson, the Republicans' choice.

1971

Labor Day. Cape Girardeau goes through another Labor Day without a special community-wide observance; labor's major celebration this year will be a "jamboree" here Thursday, sponsored by the Southeast Missouri United Labor Council.

The pastor of Christ Lutheran Church at Gordonville, the Rev. Richard E. Hasz, 63, died yesterday at a Cape Girardeau hospital, where he had been a patient 10 days; Hasz was installed as pastor at the Gordonville church Aug. 10, 1969, and served there until his death.