Out of the past: Sept. 6

Dr. Bill Atchley settled in over the Labor Day weekend and promptly was greeted by a Cape Girardeau woman who told him she hoped he would "straighten up" Southeast Missouri State University; Atchley laughs when he tells the story, but the university's interim president makes it clear he won't just steer the same course as his predecessor, Dr. Kala Stroup; the 63-year-old Cape Girardeau native says he wants to improve rapport between the city and the university.
Jackson residents will cruise past one refurbished and one new water tower in the next few weeks, both advertising the city's school team; the refurbished tank, located near the water tower, should be completed and refilled in the next week; it will be white with red and black lettering that reads, "Jackson -- Home of the Indians"; the new water tank, located very close to Interstate 55 north of the Highway 61 junction, will be painted the same colors and carry the same message.
The Rev. William A. McCutchen Jr., has been named pastor of Westminster Presbyterian Church; his resignation at Eastminster Presbyterian Church in Columbia, South Carolina, is effective Sept. 15, and he will begin his duties here Oct. 4.
An early-morning fire, ignited in a vacant house in the 600 block of Pecan Street, spreads to a house occupied by Eloise Wren, and both houses are destroyed; authorities say the fire is the result of arson; the blazes rage out of control for nearly two hours, until both homes are consumed; police are investigating a series of arson fires in South Cape Girardeau.
Preliminary plans to erect a community building in the Kage School District west of Cape Girardeau were discussed at a planning meeting attended by a few representative residents at Kage School last night; the proposal is to build a recreation building strictly on a community basis, separate from the school and on a subscription basis.
Due to illness with infantile paralysis of a small child in the Morley, Missouri, School District, schools in that Scott County community are closed; the child is the 5-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Lee Cannon of near Morley; he has been taken to St. Louis for treatment.
For the first time in two months the whistle of a Cape Girardeau Northern Railroad locomotive is heard in Cape Girardeau; smoke rolls from the stack of a C.G.N. engine, as switching is done on its tracks at two industrial plants that are dependent upon that railroad; tomorrow, work will start on repairs to the big trestle over Williams Creek, between Cape Girardeau and Jackson.
Secretary Robert G. Whitelaw of the Cape Girardeau County Fair plans to petition the city commissioners to move the fairground fences in order to take in more territory and make room for the attractions, concessions, shows, etc.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
