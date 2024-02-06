Out of the past: Sept. 6

1995

Dr. Bill Atchley settled in over the Labor Day weekend and promptly was greeted by a Cape Girardeau woman who told him she hoped he would "straighten up" Southeast Missouri State University; Atchley laughs when he tells the story, but the university's interim president makes it clear he won't just steer the same course as his predecessor, Dr. Kala Stroup; the 63-year-old Cape Girardeau native says he wants to improve rapport between the city and the university.

Jackson residents will cruise past one refurbished and one new water tower in the next few weeks, both advertising the city's school team; the refurbished tank, located near the water tower, should be completed and refilled in the next week; it will be white with red and black lettering that reads, "Jackson -- Home of the Indians"; the new water tank, located very close to Interstate 55 north of the Highway 61 junction, will be painted the same colors and carry the same message.

1970

The Rev. William A. McCutchen Jr., has been named pastor of Westminster Presbyterian Church; his resignation at Eastminster Presbyterian Church in Columbia, South Carolina, is effective Sept. 15, and he will begin his duties here Oct. 4.

An early-morning fire, ignited in a vacant house in the 600 block of Pecan Street, spreads to a house occupied by Eloise Wren, and both houses are destroyed; authorities say the fire is the result of arson; the blazes rage out of control for nearly two hours, until both homes are consumed; police are investigating a series of arson fires in South Cape Girardeau.