Out of the past: Sept. 6

1994

Final preparations are being made before the start of the 139th annual SEMO District Fair Saturday at Arena Park; kicking off the fair this year will be the 4-H and Youth Horse Show at noon Saturday at the grandstand; the carnival midway will also open Saturday afternoon.

A Sonic Drive-In opened last week at 2126 Broadway in Cape Girardeau; Steve Brown is manager of the restaurant, which features curb-side service; it is the ninth restaurant opened by D&G Properties of West Plains, Missouri, including a Sonic at 530 S. Hope St., in Jackson.

1969

Enrollment in the Cape Girardeau School District at the close of classes yesterday had increased by 196 pupils over the first-day attendance of Tuesday, and all classes in the area Vocational-Technical School are "practically overflowing," say school officials; Friday's enrollment figure was 5,595.

Don Staples has been named new general manager for Cape Supply Co., the huge building supplies wholesale center on Nash Road, owned by a conglomerate of 53 retail lumber outlets in Missouri, Kentucky, Illinois, Arkansas and Tennessee.