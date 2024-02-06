Out of the past: Sept. 6

Final preparations are being made before the start of the 139th annual SEMO District Fair Saturday at Arena Park; kicking off the fair this year will be the 4-H and Youth Horse Show at noon Saturday at the grandstand; the carnival midway will also open Saturday afternoon.
A Sonic Drive-In opened last week at 2126 Broadway in Cape Girardeau; Steve Brown is manager of the restaurant, which features curb-side service; it is the ninth restaurant opened by D&G Properties of West Plains, Missouri, including a Sonic at 530 S. Hope St., in Jackson.
Enrollment in the Cape Girardeau School District at the close of classes yesterday had increased by 196 pupils over the first-day attendance of Tuesday, and all classes in the area Vocational-Technical School are "practically overflowing," say school officials; Friday's enrollment figure was 5,595.
Don Staples has been named new general manager for Cape Supply Co., the huge building supplies wholesale center on Nash Road, owned by a conglomerate of 53 retail lumber outlets in Missouri, Kentucky, Illinois, Arkansas and Tennessee.
The annual Salvation Army service campaign, to raise $5,000 for the support of the organization's program in Cape Girardeau for the next 12 months, gets underway with solicitation started by the advance gifts committee; this year the general, house-to-house solicitation, to begin next Tuesday, will be taken care of entirely by the Cape Girardeau Jaycees.
Dr. Joseph A. Serena has accepted the pastorate of First Christian Church at Cairo, Illinois, and has taken up his duties; he will continue as pastor of the church at Anniston, Illinois, but has resigned as pastor of the church at Libertyville, Missouri.
The Jackson Board of Education, at a meeting last night, ordered an election to be held Oct. 7 to decide whether the school district of Jackson should issue bonds to the amount of $47,500 for the construction of a new high school building.
W.H. Stubblefield Jr., president of Sturdivant Bank, says he expects the drawings and estimates for the renovation of the bank will be received next week from architect R.C. Wagley of St. Louis; the present entrance to the building will be closed, and a door opened on the east side; the north side will be made the lobby and the south side will be turned into offices; the partition in the back office will be removed, and the clerk's room enlarged; the exterior of the building will also be remodeled, and a brown stone front will adorn it.
-- Sharon K. Sanders