Out of the past: Sept. 6

1992

About 40 volunteers yesterday began the work of transforming Cape Girardeau's Arena Park into the SEMO District Fair grounds. They spent the day putting up a fence around the park and emptied buildings where supplies are stored during the winter.

Construction is underway on the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in Cape Girardeau. The new restaurant is being built near Interstate 55, behind the Victorian Inn. It should open to the public soon.

1967

Construction of a new $300,000 nursing home to be built here by a group of Cape Girardeau physicians and businessmen may begin the first week in October, says Herbert S. Wright, retired Southeast Missouri Hospital administrator. Wright will be the business manager of the new, 62-bed facility to be built on a 38-acre tract of land on Route W about a quarter of a mile east of Cape LaCroix Creek.

Business pertinent to the annexation election and the city's new territory occupies much of the agenda as the Cape Girardeau City Council meets in lengthy session. City residents -- old and new -- pack the council chambers until standing room only remains in the doorway. One issue discussed is a petition protesting planned construction of a 100-lot mobile-home court on a tract on Perryville Road known as the Albert Huters farm, which came into the city limits through the recent annexation.