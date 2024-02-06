Out of the past: Sept. 6

About 40 volunteers yesterday began the work of transforming Cape Girardeau's Arena Park into the SEMO District Fair grounds. They spent the day putting up a fence around the park and emptied buildings where supplies are stored during the winter.
Construction is underway on the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in Cape Girardeau. The new restaurant is being built near Interstate 55, behind the Victorian Inn. It should open to the public soon.
Construction of a new $300,000 nursing home to be built here by a group of Cape Girardeau physicians and businessmen may begin the first week in October, says Herbert S. Wright, retired Southeast Missouri Hospital administrator. Wright will be the business manager of the new, 62-bed facility to be built on a 38-acre tract of land on Route W about a quarter of a mile east of Cape LaCroix Creek.
Business pertinent to the annexation election and the city's new territory occupies much of the agenda as the Cape Girardeau City Council meets in lengthy session. City residents -- old and new -- pack the council chambers until standing room only remains in the doorway. One issue discussed is a petition protesting planned construction of a 100-lot mobile-home court on a tract on Perryville Road known as the Albert Huters farm, which came into the city limits through the recent annexation.
Directors of Old McKendree Church finally have decided the annual meeting for 1942 will be omitted due to the war. For the past nine years, annual meetings have been held in September, drawing large crowds.
The Rev. O.L. Smith of Springfield, Missouri, former pastor of the Christian Church here, speaks at the morning service of the local church. Jean Brady sings at the service.
A movement is in progress here to hire an experienced firefighter who can direct the work of the local force. Too often recently, firemen have flooded properties when attempting to extinguish small fires.
Rodney G. Whitelaw has received a card from his son, Barrett R. Whitelaw, dated Aug. 16 at Portsmouth, England. It reads: "Am leaving today for France. We can hear the roar of the guns from here. The air is full of aircrafts. Am well."
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.