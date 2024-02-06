Out of the past: Sept. 5

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- The first round of bids submitted for construction of the Southeast Correctional Center at Sikeston has been rejected by the state; state officials deny the rejections had anything to do with a reported federal grand jury investigation into the state's prison sites selection process.
Fans can't get enough of Mark McGuire, as he pursues home run glory; McGwire's rookie baseball card, showing him on the 1985 U.S. Olympic Team, can sell anywhere from $135 to $2,500, local baseball card dealers say; none of the cards sold locally, however, have been in the mint condition needed to bring top-dollar prices; still, Bill Foster, manager of Broadway Sports Cards & Collectibles in Cape Girardeau, has sold a lot of McGwire rookie cards at $250.
The fast thinking and quick action of a Vietnam War veteran from Perryville, Missouri, is being credited with saving the life of a St. Louis man who almost drowned yesterday when his car ran off Interstate 55 near Old Appleton and landed in a pond; Army Sgt. Michael Schrumpf, 32, saw the accident and reacted; after waving down a Highway Patrol officer, Schrumpf rescued the driver, Byron Stewart, 23, from the automobile and pulled him to the bank of the pond.
Cape Girardeau County sanitarian Marvin J. Campbell begins a survey of retail stores likely to carry spray adhesives as a follow up to the recent banning by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission of 13 aerosol spray adhesives as hazardous substances.
At a recent meeting of the Laymen's League of First Christian Church, a two-fold expansion program was accepted; committees are investigating the costs and requirements for erecting an army-type building on the lot back of the church cottage for a social hall and to care for the growth of the church school; they will also make a survey and report on the possibility of establishing a Sunday school and organizing a Christian Church in the Rodney Vista area.
The river packet Gordon C. Greene, formerly the Cape Girardeau, docks at Cape Girardeau during a Labor Day weekend cruise from St. Louis to Cairo, Illinois, and return; the steady morning rain keeps most passengers aboard, but many of them spend the time sitting on deck reading the morning newspapers.
Plans for a number of Cape Girardeau improvements which will be made within the next few months and which will cost no more than $10,000, were approved by the City Council on Tuesday; the improvements include paving the alley between Good Hope and Williams streets and Sprigg and Ellis streets, installation of fire plugs on Park Avenue between Broadway and Normal Avenue, establishing a grade and graveling Dunklin Avenue between North West End Boulevard and Perry Avenue, installation of six fire plugs between Henderson and Perry avenues and Dunklin and New Madrid Street on the Boulevard, and revision of the grade of Painter Avenue with construction of more sidewalks.
Six new instructors have been added to the faculty of the Cape Girardeau Teachers College and will be here when classes being Wednesday; new teachers and their subjects are Paul J. Northrip, social science and history; Marguerite Behrenmeyer, girls athletics; Henry O. Anderson, modern languages; Agnes McCoy, pubic school music; Mrs. Charles Martin, Training School; and Miss Garrett, kindergarten; Burwell Fox Jr., is the new principal of the Training School.
-- Sharon K. Sanders