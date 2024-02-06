Out of the past: Sept. 5

1998

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- The first round of bids submitted for construction of the Southeast Correctional Center at Sikeston has been rejected by the state; state officials deny the rejections had anything to do with a reported federal grand jury investigation into the state's prison sites selection process.

Fans can't get enough of Mark McGuire, as he pursues home run glory; McGwire's rookie baseball card, showing him on the 1985 U.S. Olympic Team, can sell anywhere from $135 to $2,500, local baseball card dealers say; none of the cards sold locally, however, have been in the mint condition needed to bring top-dollar prices; still, Bill Foster, manager of Broadway Sports Cards & Collectibles in Cape Girardeau, has sold a lot of McGwire rookie cards at $250.

1973

The fast thinking and quick action of a Vietnam War veteran from Perryville, Missouri, is being credited with saving the life of a St. Louis man who almost drowned yesterday when his car ran off Interstate 55 near Old Appleton and landed in a pond; Army Sgt. Michael Schrumpf, 32, saw the accident and reacted; after waving down a Highway Patrol officer, Schrumpf rescued the driver, Byron Stewart, 23, from the automobile and pulled him to the bank of the pond.

Cape Girardeau County sanitarian Marvin J. Campbell begins a survey of retail stores likely to carry spray adhesives as a follow up to the recent banning by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission of 13 aerosol spray adhesives as hazardous substances.