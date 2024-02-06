Out of the past: Sept. 5

Southeast Missouri State University student-affairs officials got an audio tape in May of an alleged fraternity hazing, but didn't turn it over to campus police until this week; Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Morley Swingle and campus police learned of the hazing allegations a few days ago through news reports; University President Dr. Dale Nitzschke says he learned of the alleged hazing incident Wednesday, but defends the actions of student-affairs officials; Nitzschke says they acted properly in proceeding with a judicial affairs investigation and suspending Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity before calling in campus police.
ST. LOUIS -- The body of a towboat pilot from Jackson, who fell into the Missouri River while trying to help two crewmen in a disabled small boat earlier this week, has been found about five miles downstream; the Missouri Water Patrol says a fisherman found the body of Charles Kaufman, 49, Thursday afternoon on the Illinois side of the Mississippi River near the old Chain of Rocks bridge.
There are 47 more pupils in classes at the Cape Girardeau public schools today than a week ago, but the enrollment count is still down 151 from that of the same date last year; attendance numbers 5,152 today, as compared to 5,303 in class on this day in 1971.
Susan Nesslein, 5 1/2, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Douglas H. Nesslein of Cape Girardeau, was named Little Miss Labor at the United Labor Council of Southeast Missouri's Labor Day celebration here Monday; she was also a runner-up in the recent Little Miss Firecracker contest.
Cape Girardeau's amazing summertime building boom, which set an all-time record in July skyrocketed to a new mark in August with the issuance of 44 permits of all kinds for construction amounting to $174,410; that figure is $25,960 more than the July record.
Forty-two Cape Girardeau business men toured four farms in the northern part of Scott County yesterday, observing the advantages of balanced farming and soil conservation; farms visited were the Simon Jirik dairy farm south of Chaffee, Missouri; the Theon Grojean farm at New Hamburg, Missouri, and the farms of Herman Diebold and Peter Scherer.
Classes resume at Cape Girardeau's public schools; Supt. J.N. Crocker predicts the district's enrollment will top last year's by 200; he estimates, on the face of early enrollment returns from the schools, that the total enrollment for the first day is near 2,150.
The Hoch Furniture and Undertaking Co., Main Street, recently acquired a new motor hearse; a buzzer at the rear end, to warn following cars of a change in speed or when stopping, is one of the newest features of the hearse; the vehicle, built by the McCabe and Powers Carriage Co. of St. Louis, has a Willys Knight motor and is thoroughly up to date; it is painted battleship gray.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.