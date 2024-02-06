Out of the past: Sept. 5

1995

Labor Day weekend was long on labor and short on relaxation for about 100 volunteers and members of the SEMO District Fair Board who prepared for the fair's opening next week; the volunteers erected wood fencing around the perimeter of Arena Park, set up parking booths and built a concrete fence around the grandstand; the 140th annual district fair kicks off Sunday and continues through Sept. 16 at Arena Park.

Scott City officials are assured that Lady Luck Gaming Corporation still intends to locate a gambling casino and entertainment complex in the Scott City area; Michael A. Hlavsa, chief financial officer for the gaming company, speaks before the Scott City Council, assuring city fathers, "We feel the Scott City plan is a great project."

1970

BENTON, Mo. -- Jackie Fordyce of Illmo was crowned Miss Benton Neighbor Day last night; 17 girls from throughout Scott County competed for the title to open the celebration which ends this evening; Fordyce, 17, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Workman and is a senior at Illmo-Scott City High School.

Orientation for faculty and transfer students and a "freshman welcome" will bring the first of about 7,000 students to the State College campus Monday as the 1970-71 school year begins; classes will open on Friday.