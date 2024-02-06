Out of the past: Sept. 5

Labor Day weekend was long on labor and short on relaxation for about 100 volunteers and members of the SEMO District Fair Board who prepared for the fair's opening next week; the volunteers erected wood fencing around the perimeter of Arena Park, set up parking booths and built a concrete fence around the grandstand; the 140th annual district fair kicks off Sunday and continues through Sept. 16 at Arena Park.
Scott City officials are assured that Lady Luck Gaming Corporation still intends to locate a gambling casino and entertainment complex in the Scott City area; Michael A. Hlavsa, chief financial officer for the gaming company, speaks before the Scott City Council, assuring city fathers, "We feel the Scott City plan is a great project."
BENTON, Mo. -- Jackie Fordyce of Illmo was crowned Miss Benton Neighbor Day last night; 17 girls from throughout Scott County competed for the title to open the celebration which ends this evening; Fordyce, 17, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Workman and is a senior at Illmo-Scott City High School.
Orientation for faculty and transfer students and a "freshman welcome" will bring the first of about 7,000 students to the State College campus Monday as the 1970-71 school year begins; classes will open on Friday.
Capt. H.S. Duckworth, son of Mr. and Mrs. A.S. Duckworth of Cape Girardeau, was the first member of the U.S. Navy to land on the Yokosuka airstrip of the great Japanese naval base at Yokohama; he will command the air base, which is a part of the installation once protecting Tokyo Bay and nearby Yokohama.
In a letter to the Cape Girardeau City Council, Hal Lynch, an architect on the Arena Building built before the war in the new city park, offered his services to the city in connection with the proposed Fairground Park projects that include a swimming pool and community building.
A mission festival is held at Christ Evangelical Church; Professor C. Bauer of Eden Seminary speaks during the day, and the Rev. T. Lehmann of Jackson and Lydia Kies speak in the afternoon.
A petition to prohibit the parking of automobiles on Broadway, between Middle and Fountain streets, has been filed by several Broadway merchants with the City Council; the matter has been referred to the city counselor.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
