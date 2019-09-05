Out of the past: Sept. 5

Labor Day. Morning rains aren't enough to ruin everyone's holiday activities; for most people, the rains just delay the barbecue, fried chicken, potato salad, baked beans, slaw and dessert until the afternoon.
KFVS-TV 12 hosts the Muscular Dystrophy Association Telethon at the Show Me Center, collecting pledges totaling $305,247, $6,790 more than last year; hosts for the local event were Terry Turner, KFVS-TV weekend anchor, and Pam Land, KFVS meteorologist.
Plans for the upcoming Heritage Ball, sponsored by the Historical Association of Greater Cape Girardeau, are in full swing for the event, to be held at the Arena Building Oct. 4; invitations are scheduled to be mailed this week.
CHAFFEE, Mo. -- Officials of Chaffee General Hospital, scheduled to open in late October, are hoping proceeds from a fundraising dinner here Sept. 14 will be sufficient to buy additional surgical equipment and other furnishings; guest speaker at the dinner will be Sen. Thomas F. Eagleton.
Enrollment when the Cape Girardeau public schools hold their first session this morning indicates the number of pupils will be maintained in spite of war conditions; there are 2,471 boys and girls in classes, just seven fewer than last year on the first day of school; enrollment at St. Mary's grade school and high school is large, with 240 pupils in the lower grades and 180 in high school.
Plans looking toward the repair of Mississippi River levees damaged by the flood last spring have been prepared, and bids are being received on some of the levee sections, while others will be offered for contract in the near future; virtually every levee between St. Louis and Cape Girardeau on the Illinois and Missouri sides of the river was damaged by the high water.
The executive committee of the Cape Girardeau Commercial Club meets in the morning and, after going over the Intrnational Shoe factory contract, approves it; the contract provides the club will place in a bank $25,000, which will be paid in installments as the work of erecting an addition to the present shoe factory progresses, with International agreeing to build an addition to increase the number of employees and the weekly payroll at least 50%; construction will begin next week, using home material and local workers.
Henry Tenzer, proprietor of a millinery and ladies ready-to-wear store on Main Street, makes a contract with the Commercial Club to bring a big hat manufacturing factory here.
-- Sharon K. Sanders