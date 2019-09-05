Out of the past: Sept. 5

1994

Labor Day. Morning rains aren't enough to ruin everyone's holiday activities; for most people, the rains just delay the barbecue, fried chicken, potato salad, baked beans, slaw and dessert until the afternoon.

KFVS-TV 12 hosts the Muscular Dystrophy Association Telethon at the Show Me Center, collecting pledges totaling $305,247, $6,790 more than last year; hosts for the local event were Terry Turner, KFVS-TV weekend anchor, and Pam Land, KFVS meteorologist.

1969

Plans for the upcoming Heritage Ball, sponsored by the Historical Association of Greater Cape Girardeau, are in full swing for the event, to be held at the Arena Building Oct. 4; invitations are scheduled to be mailed this week.

CHAFFEE, Mo. -- Officials of Chaffee General Hospital, scheduled to open in late October, are hoping proceeds from a fundraising dinner here Sept. 14 will be sufficient to buy additional surgical equipment and other furnishings; guest speaker at the dinner will be Sen. Thomas F. Eagleton.