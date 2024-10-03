Out of the past: Sept. 4

Southeast Missouri State University has suspended the local chapter of Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity for three years for hazing prospective members; on top of that, fraternity members could face criminal charges if Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Morley Swingle decides the situation warrants it; Swingle won't make that determination until campus police complete an investigation into the hazing allegations; it is the third serious hazing incident involving a fraternity or sorority at Southeast in the last three years.
The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents gives the go-ahead to investigate funding of improvements to the Student Recreation Center and outdoor recreation fields; the board reserves approval of the projects until more details on funding are available; new regents -- Kim Mothershead of Benton and Loretta Walker of St. Louis -- are sworn in; also at the meeting, regents put plans for a new university commons building on the back burner.
Labor Day. Businesses close, families gather for picnics and other outings, and labor puts on a special parade and picnic in observance of Labor Day and a farewell to warm weather recreation; the United Labor Council of Southeast Missouri puts on one of the biggest Labor Day celebrations ever held here, beginning with a parade and continuing throughout the day with a picnic and other activities at the Labor Temple, 731 Jefferson Ave.
Serious crime in Cape Girardeau decreased significantly in 1971 in every category except grand larcenies, the latest FBI Uniform Crime Report says; the biggest decrease in 1971 is reflected in the number of burglaries that occurred here; the total crime index for 1971 was 714, down from 741 in 1970.
Things are beginning to hum at the new city park, where the enlarged 1947 SEMO District Fair will open on Monday to run through the full week; tents and commercial exhibits are going up on every side; fair patrons will find a larger park, with the added space having been laid out south of the Arena Building; additional livestock tents, to accommodate the swelling number of beef and dairy cattle to be entered, have been ordered and should arrive Saturday.
In a heat wave that has clung on for 41 consecutive days, the temperature in Cape Girardeau dropped to 89, the lowest reading here in 19 days, or since Aug. 16 when the mercury slumped to 87 degrees; in the 41-day run there have been only three days when the top temperature was under the 90-degree mark and for six days back in early August it was over 100, with the top of 104 being reached Aug. 3.
Labor Day. Following a parade, a picnic is held in the afternoon at Fairground Park; guest speaker is James. F. Fullbright on Doniphan, Missouri, Democratic candidate for representative of the 14th District; a crowd of 300 hears Fullbright, as well as S.P. Dalton, Democratic candidate for prosecuting attorney in Cape Girardeau County.
Delegations of men and women representing the Farm Bureau, Homemaker's Clubs, Cape Girardeau and Jackson Chambers of Commerce and individuals appeared before the County Court in Jackson Saturday and appealed strongly for a continuance of county support for the farm agent; at the conclusion of the meeting, Presiding Judge C.A. Vandivort said the court would take the matter under advisement and announce a decision later.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
