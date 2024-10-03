Out of the past: Sept. 4

1997

Southeast Missouri State University has suspended the local chapter of Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity for three years for hazing prospective members; on top of that, fraternity members could face criminal charges if Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Morley Swingle decides the situation warrants it; Swingle won't make that determination until campus police complete an investigation into the hazing allegations; it is the third serious hazing incident involving a fraternity or sorority at Southeast in the last three years.

The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents gives the go-ahead to investigate funding of improvements to the Student Recreation Center and outdoor recreation fields; the board reserves approval of the projects until more details on funding are available; new regents -- Kim Mothershead of Benton and Loretta Walker of St. Louis -- are sworn in; also at the meeting, regents put plans for a new university commons building on the back burner.

1972

Labor Day. Businesses close, families gather for picnics and other outings, and labor puts on a special parade and picnic in observance of Labor Day and a farewell to warm weather recreation; the United Labor Council of Southeast Missouri puts on one of the biggest Labor Day celebrations ever held here, beginning with a parade and continuing throughout the day with a picnic and other activities at the Labor Temple, 731 Jefferson Ave.

Serious crime in Cape Girardeau decreased significantly in 1971 in every category except grand larcenies, the latest FBI Uniform Crime Report says; the biggest decrease in 1971 is reflected in the number of burglaries that occurred here; the total crime index for 1971 was 714, down from 741 in 1970.